Brendan McDermid/Reuters captures scenes from the 2022 New York Comic Con.

IMAGE: Deadpool at Comic Con. All photographs: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Fantastic Four's Ben Grimm/The Thing poses for a selfie.

IMAGE: DC's Red X, left.

IMAGE: A Disney princess adjusts her veil.

IMAGE: Who is he getting ready to be?

IMAGE: On their way to Comic Con.

IMAGE: All ready for Comic Con.

IMAGE: The inevitable glee at merchandise.

