When Bhumi, Babil and Abu Jani Cared With Style

The stage came alive with a stunning fusion of heritage and contemporary design as Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla created a beautiful show for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).

Walking the ramp was a gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar, wearing a lusciously embroidered lehenga, an intricately crafted blouse and statement jewellery.

Babil Khan showcased the power of white on white.

Abu-Sandeep’s other designs showed off traditional Indian styles like intricate chikankari and Mughal-inspired embroidery, mirrorwork, floral motifs and the azal, pleated gota, resham and the tukdi styles of embroidery.

Later, Bhumi said she was honoured to walk for the designers for such a ‘meaningful cause. I made my ramp walk debut with Abu Sandeep and, as I celebrate 10 years in cinema, it feels special to return to their runway. They are masters of their craft and even more incredible as human beings.”

Now in its 16th year, the Caring With Style show continues to raise funds and awareness for underprivileged cancer patients.

