When Bhumi, Babil and Abu Jani Cared With Style

When Bhumi, Babil and Abu Jani Cared With Style

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
February 24, 2025 13:25 IST

The stage came alive with a stunning fusion of heritage and contemporary design as Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla created a beautiful show for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).

Walking the ramp was a gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar, wearing a lusciously embroidered lehenga, an intricately crafted blouse and statement jewellery.

Babil Khan showcased the power of white on white.

Abu-Sandeep’s other designs showed off traditional Indian styles like intricate chikankari and Mughal-inspired embroidery, mirrorwork, floral motifs and the azal, pleated gota, resham and the tukdi styles of embroidery.

Later, Bhumi said she was honoured to walk for the designers for such a ‘meaningful cause. I made my ramp walk debut with Abu Sandeep and, as I celebrate 10 years in cinema, it feels special to return to their runway. They are masters of their craft and even more incredible as human beings.”

Now in its 16th year, the Caring With Style show continues to raise funds and awareness for underprivileged cancer patients.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar bring you glimpses from the show:

Do scroll to the end to watch a special performance by Ila Arun.

Bhumi Pednekar

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

 

Bhumi Pednekar

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Babil Khan

 

Babil Khan

 

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Caring With Style show to support the Cancer Patients Aid Association

 

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Caring With Style show to support the Cancer Patients Aid Association.

 

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Caring With Style show to support the Cancer Patients Aid Association

 

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Caring With Style show to support the Cancer Patients Aid Association.

 

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Caring With Style show to support the Cancer Patients Aid Association.

 

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Caring With Style show to support the Cancer Patients Aid Association.

 

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Caring With Style show to support the Cancer Patients Aid Association.

 

Watch: Why Bhumi and Babil were the focus of attention.

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

And how Ila Arun set the stage on fire.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
