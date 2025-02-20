Mahima Nambiar Is So Adorable!

Gopika Palat Chirakkaraveettil aka Mahima Nambiar knows how to light up our screens with her radiant personality.

She loves bold colours and intricate designs that totally vibe with her sunny demeanour.

From glam black dresses to eye-catching pink saris, she always nails it with her attention to detail that takes her looks to the next level!

Mahima primarily works in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Her latest release is the adventure comedy, Bromance.

IMAGE: Mahima keeps it fresh with her a crisp white shirt, denim pants, chic black nails and sleek watch. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mahima Nambiar/Instagram

IMAGE: When she rocks that red embroidered top, watch out 'cause she's a total pataka...

IMAGE: The pink sari with sparkling diamond jewellery? Pure elegance!

IMAGE: Her pink suit with oxidised silver jewels is the ultimate #OOTD inspo.

IMAGE: Mahima is a ray of sunshine in her cheerful yellow outfit, shining bright with matching silver accessories and cool metallic gold nails.

IMAGE: Even if she's in a simple black dress her thoughtful accessorising adds the perfect finishing touch.

IMAGE: In her gorgeous embroidered Kasavu sari and elaborate hairstyle, she looks like a param sundari.

IMAGE: And that red sweater? Loveable is an understatement!

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES