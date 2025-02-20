HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Mahima Nambiar Is So Adorable!

Mahima Nambiar Is So Adorable!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 20, 2025 09:56 IST

x

Gopika Palat Chirakkaraveettil aka Mahima Nambiar knows how to light up our screens with her radiant personality.

She loves bold colours and intricate designs that totally vibe with her sunny demeanour.

From glam black dresses to eye-catching pink saris, she always nails it with her attention to detail that takes her looks to the next level!

Mahima primarily works in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Her latest release is the adventure comedy, Bromance.

Mahima Nambiar

IMAGE: Mahima keeps it fresh with her a crisp white shirt, denim pants, chic black nails and sleek watch. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mahima Nambiar/Instagram

 

Mahima Nambiar

IMAGE: When she rocks that red embroidered top, watch out 'cause she's a total pataka...

 

Mahima Nambiar

IMAGE: The pink sari with sparkling diamond jewellery? Pure elegance!

 

Mahima Nambiar

IMAGE: Her pink suit with oxidised silver jewels is the ultimate #OOTD inspo.

 

Mahima Nambiar

IMAGE: Mahima is a ray of sunshine in her cheerful yellow outfit, shining bright with matching silver accessories and cool metallic gold nails.

 

Mahima Nambiar

IMAGE: Even if she's in a simple black dress her thoughtful accessorising adds the perfect finishing touch.

 

Mahima Nambiar

IMAGE: In her gorgeous embroidered Kasavu sari and elaborate hairstyle, she looks like a param sundari.

 

Mahima Nambiar

IMAGE: And that red sweater? Loveable is an understatement!

Mahima Nambiar

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...
2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

7 Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

VIDEOS

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta meets LG3:29

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta meets LG

Putin praises Trump for 'restraint' towards EU leaders1:24

Putin praises Trump for 'restraint' towards EU leaders

Priyanka Chopra hides Malti's face from paps0:49

Priyanka Chopra hides Malti's face from paps

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD