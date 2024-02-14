News
Daring, Confident Shreya

Daring, Confident Shreya

By REDIFF STYLE
February 14, 2024 10:16 IST
Femina Miss India 2023 first runner-up and model Shreya Poonja loves to push the style envelope.

Her wardrobe has such a modern feel to it and, given a chance, she'll sizzle in an LBD.

Blue is her colour of the season.

The over-the-shoulder look is her favourite pose.

While she looks splendid in designer wear, she can quickly transform into the pretty girl next door. 

IMAGE: She can 'casually sit anywhere for a photograph'.
The graphic dress is quirky and... Oh wait! Is she wearing those shoes because they carry her initial?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shreya Poonja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She stuns in the cutest tube top and white hot pants with pleats. 

 

IMAGE: Her svelte backless dress demands attention. 

 

IMAGE: Less is always more for this diva. 

 

IMAGE: This cutout silhouette is quite on-trend. 

 

IMAGE: She absolutely rocks the gold blazer dress.

 

REDIFF STYLE
