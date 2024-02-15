News
Sanjana Aap Bahut Sundar Ho

By REDIFF STYLE
February 15, 2024 14:03 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah's biwi has become more cute and adorable post pregnancy.  

A digital insider for the International Cricket Council, Sanjana Ganesan is also a television presenter, nerd and mama to baby Angad. 

The sports anchor recently made headlines for the fitting reply she gave the trolls who have been body-shaming her. 

'School ki science textbook toh yaad hoti nahi hai tumse, bada auraton ke bodies ke baare mein comment kar rahe ho. Bhaago yaha se,' she said. 

The reply has won her love on the internet, but that's not the only thing that's noteworthy. 

Sanjana's body positive style has been winning her plenty of likes and she never forgets to pair it with her gorgeous, 100 watt smile. 

IMAGE: Sanjana reminds us that she's the queen of dhinchak salwar suits.  

 

IMAGE: 'Looking (& feeling) like a tall glass of Rooh Afza,' she grins. 

 

IMAGE: Post-pregnancy, Sanjana has become a fan of kaftans and salwars. 

 

IMAGE: But, once in a while, she sports breezy pants and teams it with a smart sleeveless blazer in a neutral shade. 

 

IMAGE: The proud mama puts her fashion spin on cheery printed dresses. 

 

IMAGE: She goes monochrome in a black and white dress that definitely has some arty inspiration.  

REDIFF STYLE
