Saie Tamhankar Is A Bindaas Babe

Saie Tamhankar Is A Bindaas Babe

By REDIFF STYLE
February 16, 2024 11:44 IST
Saie Tamhankar's head-to-toe getups are unapologetically chic. 

A big-time proponent of leg grazing outfits, she embraces colour in a big, bold way. 

She doesn't forget to add a fun modern twist to what she wears. Nor does the Bhakshak actor hesitate to give off punk vibes.  

IMAGE: Saie is a diva in a lovely cutout top and an ab-baring skirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zee Talkies/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And here's what she looks like when she is decked in shades of red and black.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Saie Tamhankar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She challenges the setting sun with its own colours. 
The red heels add a playful touch and go surprisingly well with the look. 

 

IMAGE: When she wants to explore the streets of Barcelona, she turns to an oversized graphic white shirt. 
The black sneakers are perfect for a day of walking around as a tourist. 

 

IMAGE: This 'strawberry girl' is a stunner in a matchy-matchy top and pants combo.  

 

IMAGE: Self-love Saturdays call for a denim and turtle-neck combo.  

REDIFF STYLE
