Isn't Sumona Amazing?

The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil is incomplete without Sumona Chakravatri.

But she has now decided she would like to flirt with danger and will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Sumona, among other things, can steal your dil in her ethnic best.

For her, a sari 'which in Sanskrit means 'strip of fabric' is more than simply an unstitched piece of cloth'.

That's probably why she doesn't hesitate to dress herself in stunning drapes.

IMAGE: A traffic-stopping sari and a zebra print blouse -- you've got to hand it to Sumona when it comes to having fun with her outfits.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravatri/Instagram

IMAGE: She gives off boss lady vibes in a green co-ord set.

IMAGE: Sumona keeps it comfy and natural in a frilled olive-green sari.

IMAGE: The hearts on this gulabi sari are just... aww!

IMAGE: Eye-catching in purple and gold, she shows off her style prowess in a high-octane silhouette.

IMAGE: She adds some 'colour to the gird' in a yellow blazer set.

IMAGE: Sari lovers, seen a more gorgeous collection than the one Sumona owns?

IMAGE: She looks gorgeous in blue.