Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Uday Kotak's Daughter-In-Law, Aditi Arya

By REDIFF STYLE
November 10, 2023 08:55 IST
Uday Kotak's son, Jay, has found his dulhaniya

Earlier this week, the vice president and co-head at Kotak 811 tied the knot with Aditi Arya, who was crowned Miss India in 2015.

A graduate from the Yale School of Management's class of 2023, Aditi hikes in chappals, knows how to wear a necktie and loves to keep her fashion gritty. 

Her favourite denim mantra is 'embrace your curves' and she just can't help being cute for the gram. 

When she featured in the Kingfisher calendar in 2020, her sizzling pictures stirred up a storm. 

Pssst... Aditi also shot a Head & Shoulders ad (external link) with Ranveer Singh. 

IMAGE: Aditi looks ravishing while sipping coffee at a streetside cafe.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Arya/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dinner-ready Aditi will knock your socks off! 

 

IMAGE: The proud Yale graduate shows off her degree. 

 

IMAGE: This Cinderella wears boots, not glass slippers. 

 

IMAGE: If that's how fabulously she dresses for hikes, imagine what she would wear to a dance night. 

 

IMAGE: 'This picture was taken immediately after we confirmed a picnic plan,' she reveals. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
