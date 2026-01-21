Hot Or Cute? Gaurav-Akanksha's Red Carpet Look

The star studded Elle List 2026 awards was more than just a glitzy red carpet fashion parade.

From television actors to models and trailblazers, the event brought together a diverse range of talent and names.

The movers and shakers included hot couples and dapper heartthrobs.

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola -- Internet's new favourite bhaiyya-bhabhi -- were all about date-night goals, blending style with their twinning chemistry at the Elle List 2026.

Rahu Ketu actor Pulkit Samrat was stoked to bag the Elle Trendsetter Star title at the award.

The paparazzi couldn't get enough of the stylish Rajat Bedi after his comeback in The B***ds Of Bollywood.

Abhishek Bajaj, who was a co-contestant with Gaurav in Bigg Boss 19, was charmingly relaxed.

Vishal Jethwa, whose film Homebound is in the Oscar race, made a striking appearance as he received the award for Elle Fresh Face.

Amol Parashar reminded us that retro is the new chic as he made a statement appearance in a white vintage inspired shirt and tie paired with pleated wide bottom pants.

Would you agree that Karan Tacker is the Mould Breaker Of The Year?

When it comes to the red carpet, Taha Shah Badussha doesn't like playing it safe. What do you think of his floral co-ord look?

Is it just us or singer Shaan is ageing in reverse?

Ditto for Manish Malhotra, the OG king of fashion who turns every event into a masterclass in style.

The late Ratan Tata would have been proud watching Shantanu Naidu being honoured for his hard work.

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga and husband Sunny Kapoor wore contrasting monotone outfits to the event.

What a pleasant surprise to catch one of India's first male supermodels, Marc Robinson, walk the red carpet alongside model Saba Khan.