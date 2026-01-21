HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hot Or Cute? Gaurav-Akanksha's Red Carpet Look

By REDIFF STYLE
January 21, 2026 17:35 IST

The star studded Elle List 2026 awards was more than just a glitzy red carpet fashion parade.

From television actors to models and trailblazers, the event brought together a diverse range of talent and names.

The movers and shakers included hot couples and dapper heartthrobs.

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola -- Internet's new favourite bhaiyya-bhabhi -- were all about date-night goals, blending style with their twinning chemistry at the Elle List 2026.

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

Rahu Ketu actor Pulkit Samrat was stoked to bag the Elle Trendsetter Star title at the award.

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

The paparazzi couldn't get enough of the stylish Rajat Bedi after his comeback in The B***ds Of Bollywood.

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

Abhishek Bajaj, who was a co-contestant with Gaurav in Bigg Boss 19, was charmingly relaxed.

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

Vishal Jethwa, whose film Homebound is in the Oscar race, made a striking appearance as he received the award for Elle Fresh Face.

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

Amol Parashar reminded us that retro is the new chic as he made a statement appearance in a white vintage inspired shirt and tie paired with pleated wide bottom pants.

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

Would you agree that Karan Tacker is the Mould Breaker Of The Year?

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

When it comes to the red carpet, Taha Shah Badussha doesn't like playing it safe. What do you think of his floral co-ord look?

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

Is it just us or singer Shaan is ageing in reverse?

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

Ditto for Manish Malhotra, the OG king of fashion who turns every event into a masterclass in style.

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

The late Ratan Tata would have been proud watching Shantanu Naidu being honoured for his hard work.

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga and husband Sunny Kapoor wore contrasting monotone outfits to the event. 

 

Elle List 2026 red carpet Taj Lands End Mumbai

What a pleasant surprise to catch one of India's first male supermodels, Marc Robinson, walk the red carpet alongside model Saba Khan.

