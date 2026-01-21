What Were Tamannaah, Shanaya, Ashnoor Upto?

Elle List 2026 wasn’t just another red carpet night where fashion stopped at pretty outfits. This one came with intent.

Curated by Elle India, the Elle List is all about celebrating people who have shaped conversations across fashion, cinema, culture and beyond. So yes, the glamour was dialled all the way up but so was the purpose.

Here’s a look at who wore what and how the night unfolded, style-wise.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Tamannaah Bhatia brought drama as her plus one in the best way possible; she chose a strapless nude corset dress featuring bold black boning and added a dash of theatre with a trailing black tulle train.

Shanaya Kapoor kept things sleek and sultry in a green halter-neck gown with cutout details and soft draping. It hugged, flowed and showed just enough skin to make it red-carpet perfect.

Avneet Kaur went full soft-girl glam in a sheer baby pink mini. The matching pink bag and chunky resin bangles added a chic touch.

Riddhi Dogra chose rich chocolate brown in a gown that featured cape-like sleeves. The silhouette was both unique and graceful.

Dia Mirza mixed textures like a pro. A sheer black shirt layered over a metallic bralette and a brocade skirt made for a striking combination. Oxidised bangles and jhumkas added that much-needed desi touch.

Nagma Mirajkar opted for modest elegance in a full-sleeved, body-hugging blue gown. The glossy black bag added a contrast and completed the look.

Sahher Bambba brought power dressing to the red carpet in a black-and-white blazer dress worn over a bralette. It was structured, cool and slightly rebellious.

Ashnoor Kaur mixed formal wear with glamorous party wear in a black bustier and navy blazer, paired with holographic sheer trousers.

Soundous Moufakir joined the style parade in a shiny white cutout dress. Statement metallic earrings completed the look, making her impossible to ignore.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff