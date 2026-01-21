2016 Is Trending And Kriti, Ananya Are Loving It

Here are some of the biggest fashion trends of 2016 that you can easily recreate in 2026.

If it feels like your Instagram has suddenly turned into a time machine, you’re not imagining it.

From celebs dropping 2016 throwback pictures to old red carpet looks resurfacing; fashion is clearly in its nostalgia era. And TBH, we’re not mad about it because 2016 was chaotic, extra and unapologetically fun.

Cut to 2026 and fashion is officially circling back. The same trends are quietly sneaking back into celebrity wardrobes. Which means one thing -- 2026 is the new 2016.

Here are some of the biggest fashion trends of 2016 that you can easily recreate in 2026.

Skinny jeans

IMAGE: Skinny jeans were the 'It' thing in 2016 but were slowly taken over by baggy jeans. Now, 10 years later, we are certain they have the potential to rise from the dead considering so many divas like Ananya Panday are already wearing them. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Bomber jackets

IMAGE: This is another trend that has swiftly made it way again into the wardrobes of many and can definitely be a staple for airport looks, parties, casual wear and so much more in 2026. Shanaya Kapoor wearing hers over a skirt is peak 2016 energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Long shrugs

IMAGE: Remember the time when you felt like your outfit was just missing something and you’d put on a long shrug? Well, those convenient times can definitely make a comeback. See how Alia Bhatt’s character in Dear Zindagi would simply throw a printed shrug over a tank top and shorts and instantly look super cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Curtain bangs

IMAGE: In 2016, every girl was OBSESSED with curtain bangs and Katrina Kaif played a huge role in making them famous among desi divas. Even with ponytails, the hairstyle looked so chic. This year, let’s officially bring them back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Ankle boots

IMAGE: We never really realised when ankle boots slowly faded away but honestly, they don’t deserve to. You can literally style them with ANYTHING. Even a formal pantsuit like Anushka Sharma's proves how versatile they still are. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Slip dresses

IMAGE: Slip dresses were everywhere in 2016 because they were effortless, sexy and minimal all at once. They worked for parties, holidays and even layering moments. They deserve a permanent place in 2026 wardrobes. Janhvi Kapoor wearing a slip dress over a metallic inner with a beret hat shows how this trend can feel fresh again. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Holographics for party wear