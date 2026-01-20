Kareena, Alia, Katrina Keep Valentino's Legacy Alive...

The world of fashion is in mourning. Valentino Garavani, the man who turned romance into couture, has passed away at the age of 93.

Valentino was not just a designer but a dream-maker, dressing the world’s biggest stars for the most special events. His creations have always been unforgettable.

As we remember the legend, we look back at some iconic moments when celebrities wore Valentino and turned fashion history into reality.

IMAGE: Valentino created his first-ever lehenga for Isha Ambani’s wedding reception in 2018. The Italian maestro beautifully blended Indian craftsmanship with his signature romantic style, proving that couture has no borders. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maison Valentino/Instagram

IMAGE: At the Red Sea Film Festival 2023, Katrina Kaif wore Valentino and showed us how formal wear can be made glamorous in a crisp white shirt, black tie and silver sequined skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out in an archival 1993 Valentino ensemble -- a fitted blazer and pencil skirt designed by the legend himself. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: For the Met Gala 2023, Priyanka Chopra chose drama the Valentino way in a black high-slit gown with a voluminous ruffled cape and white opera gloves. The look was pure old Hollywood, exactly what the designer did best. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Tanno/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor aced colour blocking in a bright yellow floor-length Valentino shirt dress paired with skinny black pants and a hot pink bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: For her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt chose a sunshine yellow Valentino mini dress with a tie-knot neckline. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram