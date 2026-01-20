HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Kareena, Alia, Katrina Keep Valentino's Legacy Alive...

Kareena, Alia, Katrina Keep Valentino's Legacy Alive...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 13:13 IST

x

The world of fashion is in mourning. Valentino Garavani, the man who turned romance into couture, has passed away at the age of 93.

Valentino was not just a designer but a dream-maker, dressing the world’s biggest stars for the most special events. His creations have always been unforgettable.

As we remember the legend, we look back at some iconic moments when celebrities wore Valentino and turned fashion history into reality. 

IMAGE: Valentino created his first-ever lehenga for Isha Ambani’s wedding reception in 2018. The Italian maestro beautifully blended Indian craftsmanship with his signature romantic style, proving that couture has no borders. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maison Valentino/Instagram

 

IMAGE: At the Red Sea Film Festival 2023, Katrina Kaif wore Valentino and showed us how formal wear can be made glamorous in a crisp white shirt, black tie and silver sequined skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out in an archival 1993 Valentino ensemble -- a fitted blazer and pencil skirt designed by the legend himself. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For the Met Gala 2023, Priyanka Chopra chose drama the Valentino way in a black high-slit gown with a voluminous ruffled cape and white opera gloves. The look was pure old Hollywood, exactly what the designer did best. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Tanno/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor aced colour blocking in a bright yellow floor-length Valentino shirt dress paired with skinny black pants and a hot pink bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt chose a sunshine yellow Valentino mini dress with a tie-knot neckline. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty channelled major boss babe vibes at a Valentino store launch in a red shirt layered with a grey jacket and black pants. A perfect reflection of the brand’s timeless appeal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Alia, Pooja, Khushi Are Having A Pyjama Party
Alia, Pooja, Khushi Are Having A Pyjama Party
Tamannaah, Suhana Go Wild With...
Tamannaah, Suhana Go Wild With...
Want To Dress Like Gen Z? Take Tips From Reem, Jiya...
Want To Dress Like Gen Z? Take Tips From Reem, Jiya...
Bhumi, Manushi Are Making Pantsuits Look Hot
Bhumi, Manushi Are Making Pantsuits Look Hot
Alia, Rukmini, Priyanka Are Investing In...
Alia, Rukmini, Priyanka Are Investing In...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 3

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan Spotted Playing Golf 1:49

Aamir Khan Spotted Playing Golf

Army pays tributes SF Havildar Gajendra Singh, Martyred in Kishtwar Encounter3:17

Army pays tributes SF Havildar Gajendra Singh, Martyred...

CJI Surya Kant busts career myth among young lawyers1:41

CJI Surya Kant busts career myth among young lawyers

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO