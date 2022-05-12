News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Making These Models Laugh?

What's Making These Models Laugh?

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 12, 2022 10:54 IST
Please click on the images for backstage glimpses at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022.

IMAGE: Patience is key when it comes to fashion weeks.
You'll often find stylists working frantically to ensure every look is perfect.
As for the models, they sit patiently, waiting for their hair and make up to get done.
Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Less, for now, is more as minimalistic make up rocks the ramp.
Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Even in the midst of this chaos, how can you resist a selfie?
Photograph: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Careful! Don't mess with the make up.
Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: It's happy pictures like these that make fashion weeks such a memorable affair.
Photograph: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Tattoos need not be over-the-top! A simple word is sometimes more than enough.
Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: There's always time for little drama!
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: She needs a mirror and he's ready.
Photograph: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
