What's Making These Models Laugh?

Please click on the images for backstage glimpses at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022.
IMAGE: Patience is key when it comes to fashion weeks.
You'll often find stylists working frantically to ensure every look is perfect.
As for the models, they sit patiently, waiting for their hair and make up to get done.
Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
IMAGE: Less, for now, is more as minimalistic make up rocks the ramp.
Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
IMAGE: Even in the midst of this chaos, how can you resist a selfie?
Photograph: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images
IMAGE: Careful! Don't mess with the make up.
Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
IMAGE: It's happy pictures like these that make fashion weeks such a memorable affair.
Photograph: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images
IMAGE: Tattoos need not be over-the-top! A simple word is sometimes more than enough.
Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
IMAGE: There's always time for little drama!
Photograph: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images
IMAGE: She needs a mirror and he's ready.
Photograph: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com