We Heart Alia's Shaandaar Style!

Maximalist. Minimalist.

These words are bandied about unceasingly when we guftagu about fashion.

Minimalism, with its restrained, spartan mood, and clean, simple lines, attracts always a satisfied, smug, hint of a positive nod of collective approval.

Think Kate Middleton, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump or closer to home, Masaba, Priyanka Gandhi, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sannon.

Saccharine, gaudy, sometimes gushy maximalism, on the other hand, seems to bring a flood of question marks, for its muchness, in its wake.

Think Kim Kardashian at the Met gala, Donald Trump, J Lo or apna ilaka mein Aishwarya recently at Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Singh.

But there is no right or wrong. Each of these schools have their followers and either can score a cool 10/10 during a style outing.

Treading a fine line between both -- a dhupchau of maximalism and minimalism is a kadak act to follow.

Yet when suave minamalists can also pull off a head-turning maximalist moment, in superb taste, that's wonderful fashion.

Very few can, but that pretty much sums up Alia Bhatt's wardrobe in its post-pregnancy, post-shaadi phase of bloom.

She showcases an amazing balance between colours and neutrals, alternating religiously between both and you can almost hear her standing, each morning, in front of her colour-organised closet muttering, 'Sober Alia or splashy Alia? Which avatar? But on Wednesdays we wear pink...'

Bright, playful colours have as much representation as the ambassadors of vanilla and other humdrum hues over there.

Vibrant beige suits, that are hard not to love, jostle for space with exotic shades and whites, which Alia does not use sparingly either.

You can always count on the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star to shimmer effortlessly in any colour, like the rang was made for her. And for bringing cheer with her wardrobe.

IMAGE: She's a diehard maximalist today, an Empress Maximus romping through the colours in an audacious sweater not for the faint-hearted.

If Alia's look is anything to go by, sweaters are set to reign in the monsoon.

'No heart of stone here... just one filled with love' says the star in a film of the same name.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to not get won by the pink Balenciaga sweater.

IMAGE: A bit of simplicity via the pale pink is rocked by the more-is-more flashy satin material.

'This Barbie is jet lagged.'

'This Barbie is conquering hearts (of stone)'.

And as Ira Dubey puts it, 'this Barbie is magic'.

IMAGE: Sartorial explosion of 100,000 pearls. Much is less?

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: When Rocky was a Rani: As Gucci's Global Brand Ambassador, Alia strikes with 2023's most hard-working outfit, an oversized blazer suit and fancy colours were given the day off.

She finishes it off with a Gucci bamboo 1947 handbag.