Look To Lekha Prajapati For Fun Monsoon Dressing

Mark our words, the monsoon is going to be one hell of a fashionable time.

Nothing moody or dull about the season, and all one needs is a subtle hint of colour to storm through the wet days.

As grey clouds hover in the sky, Lekha Prajapati offers a forerunner to what works best in the rains via her futuristic take on prints and stripes and her rasta-style reflecting a bunch of upbeat, blow-the-dark-badal-away trends. Stuff that matches perfectly well with a classy umbrella.

The actor, who calls the Pink City of Jaipur her home, appeared in Class of '83, The Big Bull and iSmart Shankar.

IMAGE: Greek chic the Mamma Mia way.

For those of you daydreaming about dashing off to Athens and dancing to ABBA songs on isles in the sun, Lekha reminds you of the need to pack an off-shoulder in pastel stripes for a look that is every Greek man's dream come true.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lekha Prajapati/Instagram

IMAGE: Teri nazron ne dil ka kiya jo hasharr!

Hawa mein udati zulfen with hints of copper and brown.

Ati sundar blue sari with geometric prints.

Magnificent smile.

Total doe-eyed beauty.

IMAGE: A bright cobalt blue cheeky swim suit stirs up the grumpy monsoon sea and take the frown off its face.

IMAGE: Oonchi hain building, lift teri bandh hain?

No matter. No matter.

It's a super op for a few winning lifties.

Lekha is the season's diamond in sequins.

IMAGE: Her versatile dressing will make your heart go ooomph and then bumpety bump!

Even Udaipur's splendid Lake Palace behind her can't hijack the limelight.

IMAGE: Lekha adopts Sex Education chic in a pink stripe sweatshirt, a leather pleated mini skirt, fishnet tights and ankle boots.

Even good ol' Mavis has nothing on our gal's punk rock fashion that she dons for a trip to Poros, Greece. Opa!

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com