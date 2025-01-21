What's Making Khushi Kapoor Laugh?

Fun-loving Khushi Kapoor has a fab sense of style; all you need to do is peek into her gram for proof.

The leggy lass, who hopes to make a name for herself in the duniya of cinema, is looking forward to her second release, Loveyapa, where her romantic interest is Aamir Khan's son, Junaid.

IMAGE: Cosy knitted jumper. Cute LBD. Fiery red mini bag. Sleek black stockings. How could Khushi not look chic! All photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: She sparkles in a jaw-dropping mermaid-core iridescent dress, micro bag and earrings that cost... hold your breath... Rs 2,40,000.

IMAGE: She steals the show with her modish twist on '60s fashion. And that Dior saddle bag that’s to die for.

IMAGE: Va-va-voom, girl! She lights up in that fiery red dress, dazzling diamond jewels and a thousand-watt smile.

IMAGE: Khushi's a legit princess in a stunning white gown with red lace, winged eyeliner and a bold red pout.

IMAGE: She does justice to this gorgeous Kashmir-inspired Tarun Tahiliani sari, complete with a hand-embroidered frame bag and statement emerald jewels.

IMAGE: Catch her twirling in a dreamy mint lehenga paired with pearl jewellery and fresh white flowers tucked in her hair.

IMAGE: There she is, enjoying the sunset in a playful Barbie pink bikini.

IMAGE: When she's in a mad mood, Khushi keeps her makeup simple.

