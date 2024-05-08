News
Nazia Is Such A Hottie

By REDIFF STYLE
May 08, 2024 12:39 IST
Her grandfather was in the movies business. Her grand aunt and grand uncle were well-known actors, as is her uncle.

Who are we talking about? It's Nazia Hussain who stars in Deepak Tijori's Tipppsy.

Nazia is Sanjay Dutt's niece. Her grandfather, Akhtar Hussain, was an actor, director and writer. Her grand aunt, Nargis, is one of the eternal icons of Indian cinema. Her grand uncle, Anwar Hussain, was a beloved character actor.

Nazia herself juggles many hats. She is an actor, a model, an influencer and a wildlife enthusiast.

She's also fond of fashion and will serenade you with her Insta-worthy sartorial choices.  

IMAGE: Nazia is sassy, classy and on-trend.
Doesn't she look breathtaking in this lace top and cargo pants?   
Photographs: Kind courtesy Nazia Hussain/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Cutouts and polka dots make quite the deadly combo for a day out by the pool. 

 

IMAGE: Two words for this look: Biker chic.

 

IMAGE: She's always comfy in pyjamas. 

 

IMAGE: You can always turn to her for some desi style inspiration for your best friend's mehendi ceremony. 

 

IMAGE: She'll give you a valid reason to incorporate faux fur and checked skirts into your wardrobe. 

REDIFF STYLE
