Nazia Is Such A Hottie

Her grandfather was in the movies business. Her grand aunt and grand uncle were well-known actors, as is her uncle.
Who are we talking about? It's Nazia Hussain who stars in Deepak Tijori's Tipppsy.
Nazia is Sanjay Dutt's niece. Her grandfather, Akhtar Hussain, was an actor, director and writer. Her grand aunt, Nargis, is one of the eternal icons of Indian cinema. Her grand uncle, Anwar Hussain, was a beloved character actor.
Nazia herself juggles many hats. She is an actor, a model, an influencer and a wildlife enthusiast.
She's also fond of fashion and will serenade you with her Insta-worthy sartorial choices.