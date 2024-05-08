How Pretty Is Heli!

Dentist, actor, dancer and restaurateur Heli Daruwala, who stars in season 3 of Sony Liv India's Undekhi, is out to charm you with her nakhre, acting skills and style.

She gives off old Bollywood vibes in a salwar suit but also loves her sizzling party outfits.

IMAGE: Heli turns on the charm in this traffic-stopping red blazer.

IMAGE: Black and white can be worn in so many different ways!

IMAGE: Sports bras and low-waist denims are like peanut butter and jelly -- they go so well together.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look ready to break into a belly-dance, dressed in sequins and a dangerously high slit skirt?

IMAGE: The actor relaxes in these rather unusual shades of blue.

IMAGE: She'll make you ditch the LBD for a flowing halterneck dress.

IMAGE: The turquoise outfit splashes around her like waves in the sea.

IMAGE: When you have a lovely dupatta, show it off.