What Type Of GF Are You? Pick Your Valentine's Day Outfit Accordingly

Some girls plan their Valentine’s Day look a month in advance, some pick whatever’s clean and some dress like they’re about to walk on the runway.

But this Valentine’s, why not let your personality choose your date-night fit?

Here’s a fun guide:

The Goth GF -- Janhvi Kapoor

Traits: Moody, mysterious, addicted to black, secretly a softie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi nails dark romance in a black turtleneck paired with a pleated skirt and high boots. Smokey eyes, messy hair and a ‘don’t talk to me unless you must’ vibe make this the perfect look for girls who love date nights… but only in monochrome.

The OTT GF -- Radhika Seth

Traits: Sparkly, dramatic, centre-of-attention, lives for compliments

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

If you want your date to literally stop breathing for a few seconds, borrow Radhika’s vibe and wear a super glittery dress that’ll make you shine the brightest in the room. Pair it with a diamond necklace 'coz there’s nothing like too much sparkle.

The Romantic GF -- Sreeleela

Traits: Loves red roses, soft music, grand gestures

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Sreeleela is the poster girl for Valentine’s sweetness in a red halter dress that fits like a dream. With soft curls and gold hoops, this look is for the girl who wants to look like a walking love letter.

The Boss Babe GF -- Palak Tiwari

Traits: Confident, independent, intimidating in the hottest way

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak brings boss babe energy to date night with a sleek vest and matching trousers. Slingbacks and dewy makeup complete the vibe of a girl who’ll book the restaurant herself and look like a million bucks when she walks in.

The Quiet Luxury GF -- Alaya F

Traits: Calm, elegant, quality over quantity, soft-spoken but powerful

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya is seductive in a satin ice-blue halter dress styled with a delicate diamond choker. The messy bun and clean makeup make this the ‘I look expensive without trying too hard’ date night look.

The Cutie Patootie GF -- Prajakta Koli

Traits: Bubbly, cheerful, wholesome, everyone’s favourite

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta channels pure sunshine in a floral flowy dress with tiny hoops and pastel heels. She looks like the girlfriend who brings handmade gifts and still blushes when complimented.

The Hot & Spicy GF -- Disha Patani

Traits: Fearless, bold, magnetic, the one turning heads everywhere

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha turns up the temperature in a black latex bodycon with a plunging neckline. With minimal accessories and maximum impact, this look is for the girl who doesn’t wait to be adored; she expects it.