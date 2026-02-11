HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kritika Kamra's Super-Stylish Wardrobe Is Steal-Worthy

Kritika Kamra's Super-Stylish Wardrobe Is Steal-Worthy

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read
February 11, 2026 08:25 IST

Rumour has it that Kritika Kamra is tying the knot with longtime boyfriend Gaurav Kapur next month and we’re already wondering what magic she’ll pull off as a bride.

Kritika has always been that girl who is effortlessly stylish, bold when she wants to be and ethereal when she chooses. If her recent looks are anything to go by, her wedding wardrobe is going to be chef’s kiss.

Let’s take a quick recap of her best fashion moments.

IMAGE: Kritika’s all-white ensemble featuring crisp pants, a bralette and a flowy, asymmetric sheer blouse makes her look angelic. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lesson 101 on how to make a pantsuit spicy! Her peplum blazer with an open back transforms a boardroom staple into a party favourite.

 

IMAGE: A dramatic black draped gown with a midriff cutout and criss-cross neckline is easily one of Kritika’s hottest looks.

 

IMAGE: Draped from the back and paired with a cap-sleeve blouse, this is the gold tissue sari of our dreams with a contemporary twist.

 

IMAGE: In a black brocade kurta palazzo set, Kritika proves simple outfits can be total scenestealers. This is a great, low-effort look for a pre-wedding function.

 

IMAGE: This handcrafted white sari with a modish blouse is a piece that took months of love and artistry. A hint of what her wedding look could be?

REDIFF STYLE
