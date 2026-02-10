Shanaya Kapoor Is Exactly The Kind Of Bridesmaid You Want

Shanaya Kapoor’s upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main, may be a dangerous creature film but her accessorising game is just as heart-stopping; it can also lead to a lot of compliments and some serious nazar.

She has the knack for picking accessories that are trendy, youthful and still totally wedding-appropriate. If you’re a bridesmaid this wedding season, Shanaya’s styling tricks will help you look photo-ready and make some groomsmen do a double take.

IMAGE: When you choose a tube blouse, it's because you're planning to go big. Shanaya stacks a choker and a necklace for a rich, fuller neckline. And yes, long earrings are non-negotiable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indinoor Jewellery/Instagram

IMAGE: Forget old-school designs, Shanaya opts for modish haath phools with a half-moon charm. Perfect for pretty hands, especially if you’re skipping wearing mehendi. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Tie your hair back but keep it fun with a dainty gold kanauti that has tiny bell-like charms and a long dangler. It is pretty and practical.

IMAGE: Buns and ear cuffs are a match made in heaven. Shanaya’s oxidised ear cuff is so statement that all she needs is a delicate choker to finish the look.

IMAGE: If your blouse is sleeveless or deep-neck, a long necklace with a standout pendant instantly completes the outfit. Easy and elegant.

IMAGE: Going for a long braid? Make it festive with a paranda and take cues from Shanaya by going all out and adding a kanauti and a cartilage ear pin.