Kriti Sanon Drenches Herself In Pearls For...

February 10, 2026 12:11 IST

When Manish Malhotra closed the Dubai Fashion Week 2026 with his collection, The India Story: Inaya, it felt less like a show and more like a grand celebration of India.

He brought together Mijwan’s chikankari, Kashmiri thread work and stunning hand embroidery from his Delhi and Mumbai ateliers. The collection was put together with pearls, lace and nostalgia.

Bollywood melodies played; 60 models walked the runway and the stunning Kriti Sanon -- in a gorgeous pearl ensemble -- floated in as the showstopper and Manish? Besides putting together the collection, he also introduced his new MM Accessories and MM Bags lines. 

 
 
 
Video: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra

 

Kriti Sanon

 

Kriti Sanon

 

 

Kriti Sanon

 

Kriti Sanon

 

Kriti Sanon

 

Kriti Sanon

 

Kriti Sanon

 

Manish Malhotra

