HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Even Karisma Kapoor Can't Resist Bridgerton

Even Karisma Kapoor Can't Resist Bridgerton

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 10, 2026 16:37 IST

x

Dubai got a dose of royalty when Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp looking like a character from the show, Bridgerton.

She wore a gorgeous peach off-shoulder gown with a huge, dramatic skirt that spread out beautifully like a sea of fabric. 

Karisma Kapoor

The sculpted pleats created a wave-like effect, making the outfit look grand and almost storybook-like.

 

Karisma Kapoor

The dress was covered with shiny 3D floral appliques and tiny crystals that caught the Dubai lights with every step.

 

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma completed the look with a sleek low ponytail, shimmering lips and her signature smokey eyes.

 

Karisma Kapoor

She started with that massive, billowy skirt but ended the night by getting rid of it and showcasing the beautiful pastel dress that looked magical even by itself. 

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When '90s Ki Rani Wore A Belted Sari
When '90s Ki Rani Wore A Belted Sari
What Is This Bridgerton Star Doing In India?
What Is This Bridgerton Star Doing In India?
What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?
What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?
Karisma Will Hold Your Hand And Take You To Italy
Karisma Will Hold Your Hand And Take You To Italy
Why Karisma Kapoor Is A Golden Girl
Why Karisma Kapoor Is A Golden Girl

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

HDFC Bank Employee Issues Clarification Over Viral 'Thakur Hoon Main' Video2:08

HDFC Bank Employee Issues Clarification Over Viral...

Sunetra Pawar takes charge as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister0:43

Sunetra Pawar takes charge as Maharashtra Deputy Chief...

Govinda BREAKS silence on Sunita Ahuja's allegation of not helping son Yashvardhan16:03

Govinda BREAKS silence on Sunita Ahuja's allegation of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO