Even Karisma Kapoor Can't Resist Bridgerton

Dubai got a dose of royalty when Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp looking like a character from the show, Bridgerton.

She wore a gorgeous peach off-shoulder gown with a huge, dramatic skirt that spread out beautifully like a sea of fabric.

The sculpted pleats created a wave-like effect, making the outfit look grand and almost storybook-like.

The dress was covered with shiny 3D floral appliques and tiny crystals that caught the Dubai lights with every step.

Karisma completed the look with a sleek low ponytail, shimmering lips and her signature smokey eyes.

She started with that massive, billowy skirt but ended the night by getting rid of it and showcasing the beautiful pastel dress that looked magical even by itself.