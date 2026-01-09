What Malavika Packs For Every Vacation

Looking for some serious style tips for your next vacation? Take notes from Malavika Mohanan who treats every holiday like a mini fashion edit.

Whether the Raja Saab actress is wandering European streets, chasing sunsets or just dressing for comfort on the move, her travel wardrobe strikes that perfect balance between relaxed and stylish.

Here’s how to turn every getaway into a style moment by taking inspiration from Malavika.

IMAGE: Malavika looks tres chic as she woos the Parisian streets in a printed blazer paired with baggy black trousers. All photographs: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: A long, airy dress proves that modest can still be charming. The pink heart-shaped bag and vintage sunglasses add a playful twist without overpowering the look.

IMAGE: Oversized tee and denim shorts make for the OG vacay look. Malavika elevates the classic with a bucket hat, chunky sneakers and denim sling, making it perfect for long walking days.

IMAGE: No vacation wardrobe in complete without florals. Her turquoise floral dress paired with a net tote feels fresh, light and made for sunny afternoons.

IMAGE: A corset teamed with trousers and layered under a striped oversized shirt is that rare look that works just as well for sightseeing as it does for dinner plans.

IMAGE: Malavika chooses a draped printed long shirt dress while exploring the desert, styling it with stacked gold bangles and earrings for a modest yet striking look.

IMAGE: A polka dot dress is timeless vacation gold. Bonus points when it’s backless, breezy and ready for both beach walks and evening strolls.