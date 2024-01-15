Can diabetics eat samosa, kachori for breakfast?

Upma and poha can be had in moderate quantity provided they contain vegetables, pulses or vegetables, advises rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani.

Ask rediffGURU Komal Jethmani your questions HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Are you living with Type 2 diabetes?

Do you exercise every day?

Is your diet under control?

Do you need help to control your cravings and maintain a healthy diet?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani is a practising dietician and nutritionist with over 26 years of experience. She specialises in weight loss and diabetes management.

Ask rediffGURU Komal Jethmani your questions HERE.





What's the best breakfast for diabetics? Can they go with samosa, kachori, upma and poha?

Meals for diabetics should consist of high fibre foods like vegetables, whole grains, fruits, beans, etc, and protein-rich foods like low-fat dairy products, eggs, lean meat, nuts, etc.

Samosa and kachori are deep-fat fried foods that will increase harmful trans fats in your diet and increase calorie intake.

Upma and poha can be had in moderate quantity provided they contain vegetables, pulses or vegetables to blunt the glycemic index caused by the cereal.

A good breakfast for Type 2 diabetes should include complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and proteins to help regulate blood sugar levels.

Some options include oatmeal with nuts and berries, whole grain toast with avocado and scrambled eggs or a smoothie with fruits/ vegetables and protein foods like low-fat dairy products or beans/pulses.

It's also important to drink plenty of water and avoid sugary drinks.

It's always a good idea to consult with a dietitian or healthcare provider for personalised advice.





Nitin Gupta: Hi Komal My age is 47 and I have Type 2 diabetes for the last 10 years I have taken medicines for diabetes and for cholesterol and triglycerides.

My BMI is 30 and my weight is 88 kgs I have fat only on my belly with a paunch.

Whatever measures taken in the past to reduce weight through diet control and physical activity resulted in some weight loss only to be regained in some time.

Please suggest any specific diet/process by which belly fat is reduced significantly.

The layer of fat that is accumulated around the abdomen is known as belly fat and it is blamed for giving the appearance of a protruding or bulging belly.

People acquire belly fat for a variety of causes, such as stress, poor food, lack of sleep, genetics and physical inactivity.

To get rid of belly fat, you need to combine stress management strategies, a good diet, regular exercise and enough sleep.

Belly fat can be reduced with a diet heavy in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins; make sure your intake is low when it comes to processed foods.

Planks and crunches, two exercises that work the abdominal muscles, can also be beneficial.

Furthermore, controlling stress levels and obtaining adequate sleep might help avoid sugar spikes.

At the age of 35, I was diagnosed with diabetes. Currently, I'm 43 yrs.

I represent a lower-class family where medical treatment is highly impossible. Post corona no regular income. Survival has become a burden of the beast. Only through food intake I can minimise or balance the sugar level.

Kindly provide a proper food guide. I represent the orthodox IYER and pure vegetarian family.

Can I consume white rice in a lesser proportion on a daily basis?

Coffee without sugar?

I have stopped taking bakery food items.

During festivals can I partake in homemade chickpea flour patties?

What is the meaning of processed foods? Kindly guide me.

Management of blood sugar levels for Type 2 diabetes can be done by following a balanced diet. Include a good source of fibre-containing food with every meal or snack.

Start the day with some whole grains or oats. Eat less potatoes. Instead, try brown rice or less well-known grains like bulgur, wheat berries, millet, hulled barley or quinoa.

Include beans/legumes which are an excellent source of slowly digested carbohydrates as well as a great source of lean protein.

Eat lots of vegetables and fruits. Avoid fried, fast foods and high fat and sugar foods.

Ensure regular exercise for at least 40 minutes daily.

Any food that has been altered from its original state is considered processed. Foods that have been chopped, cleaned, heated, pasteurized, canned, frozen, dehydrated, blended or packed may all fall under this category.

Foods with additional nutrients, tastes, salts, sugars, fats or preservatives may also fall under this category.

Ask rediffGURU Komal Jethmani your questions HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.