10 Healthy Things Diabetics Should Do in 2024

As the days tick down the end of 2023, we start looking forward to a bright 2024.

I am sure that, among your New Year resolutions, you will prioritise your overall health and wellbeing.

Currently, India is among the top nations in the world facing an increased risk of diabetes.

If you are diabetic or know someone in your family who is at risk of diabetes, these are some good practices to control your blood sugar throughout the year.

1. Regular blood sugar monitoring

Keep track of your blood sugar levels as recommended by your doctor.

2. A balanced diet

Focus on a well-balanced diet that includes whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.

Consider healthy alternatives like salads and soups or foods cooked in less oil, especially on festive days and special occasions.

3. Portion control

Be mindful of portion sizes to help regulate blood sugar levels. You may consult a nutritionist or a dietician for customised meal plans to regulate your food intake.

4. Carbohydrate management

Pay attention to carbohydrate intake and choose complex carbohydrates with a low glycaemic index.

For example, you can have sweet potato either baked, boiled or roasted over a regular boiled potato.

5. Regular exercise

Engage in regular physical activity as it can help improve insulin sensitivity and control blood sugar levels.

Consult with your healthcare team before starting a new exercise routine.

6. Weight management

If you are overweight, try and lose a few kilos. Watch the calories in your diet as excess weight can contribute to insulin resistance.

7. Medication adherence

As a diabetic, it is important that you take your medication as prescribed by your doctor. You can set timely reminders to help you take medicines on time.

8. Stress management

You can practise stress-reducing activities such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga or deep breathing exercises.

9. Regular health checkups

Schedule regular checkups with your doctor to monitor your overall health and address any concerns well in time.

10. Stay informed

Keep yourself updated with the latest information and research related to diabetes management.

You can also attend educational programmes or workshops to enhance your understanding of the condition.

You may consult with your doctor to update or replace your medications if it's not working for you.

Remember, discipline and consistency can help you manage diabetes and also improve your overall health.

Dr David Chandy is consultant-endocrinology, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

