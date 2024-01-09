How Diabetic Neuropathy Affects Your Feet

It is important for diabetics to take adequate care of their feet, wear cushioned footwear, check for cuts and wounds and keep the feet clean and dry at all times, says diabetologist Dr Anu Gaikwad.

Feet related problems are common in people diagnosed with diabetes.

When blood sugar levels are uncontrolled for a long time, it can cause serious complications to the nerves of the body.

In this condition, when there is nerve damage in legs and feet, patients may not feel sensations like heat, cold or pain.

This lack of feeling pain or sensation is called 'diabetic neuropathy'.

The condition is extremely serious and risky, especially for senior citizens who reside alone.

For instance, if a patient does not feel a cut or sore on his foot because of neuropathy, the cut could get worse and even become infected.

Gradually, the muscles of the legs may also get affected.

All this happens over a period of time which is why it is important to not let it get to this very late stage.

The simplest way for diabetics to protect their feet is to control their sugar intake so that they can avoid diabetic neuropathy.

Common problems and concerns

Doctors usually recommend that patients with diabetes should not walk bare foot.

In India, however, due to beliefs in certain rituals and traditions, people do otherwise.

Those who suffer from diabetic neuropathy cannot sense heat or cold and can develop a wound or ulcer in their feet. This condition is called 'infected diabetic foot'.

Most of the times, when diabetics experience slight pain after walking or standing for long hours, they tend to soak their legs in hot water. Or they put a hot bag for fermentation on their legs.

If this is done without care or protection, it may lead to ulcers/wound formation due to lack of sensation in the feet.

It is important for diabetics to take adequate care of their legs, wear cushioned footwear, check for cuts and wounds and keep the feet clean and dry at all times.

Signs and symptoms of diabetic neuropathy

There are many signs that can tell you whether or not you have diabetic neuropathy.

It is important to be able to identify them and get treated on time before your condition worsens.

A few warning signs are:

Tingling and numbness in the feet

Burning in the feet

Muscle weakness

Cramps or sharp pain

Pricking sensations

How to protect your feet from diabetic neuropathy

Do's

Inspect your feet daily

Use proper footwear

Always keep your feet clean and dry

Do daily foot massage

Wear clean and dry socks

Cut nails short always

Don'ts

Don't use heating pads

Don't walk barefooted

Don't remove corns on your own

Do not soak legs in hot or cold water

Do not treat ulcers or wounds on your own by applying various herbs, etc.

If you have diabetes or know someone in your family, do remind them to inspect their feet every day.

Regular check-ups and timely intervention may help prevent people with diabetes keep their feet healthy.

Dr Anu Gaikwad is a physician diabetologist, professor and HOD Geriatric Medicine at DPU private Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune.

