5 Myths About Diabetes You Shouldn't Believe

Prioritising portion control fosters a healthier approach to well-being in the long run, explains Shilpa Joshi.

In the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, we often encounter an overwhelming array of dietary advice and trends, especially concerning diabetes management and weight loss.

Most often, it is believed that if you have diabetes you will have to give up on your favourite foods.

As the landscape of nutrition continually evolves, it is essential to distinguish fact from fiction.

Explained below are five common myths surrounding diabetes and weight loss diets; I hope this provide an understanding of these misconceptions and their practical implications.

Myth 1: Fruits are loaded with sugar, hence detrimental for diabetes.

While fruits contain natural sugars, completely eliminating them is not necessary.

Optimal fruit consumption involves strategic timing and portion control.

Consume fruits as snacks between meals to mitigate blood sugar spikes.

Enjoy them in their natural form, avoiding processed derivatives like shakes or desserts.

Exercise portion control, relishing a variety of fruits in moderation.

For precise insights into personal glycaemic responses, consider using a Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device.

Myth 2: No-carb diets are the optimal choice for weight loss.

Carbohydrates serve as vital energy sources; completely eliminating them can lead to adverse effects, including nutrient deficiencies and mood swings.

Ensure a balanced intake of carbohydrates; include sufficient fibre and protein.

Focus on portion control but do keep the individual's metabolic requirements in mind.

Myth 3: Fasting is beneficial for weight loss.

Seek medical guidance before considering intermittent fasting.

Monitor blood sugar levels meticulously, adhering to the rule of 15 for managing hypoglycaemic episodes (The American Diabetes Association explains the rule of as follows: Have 15 grams of carbohydrates to raise your blood glucose and check it after 15 minutes. If it's still below 70 mg/dL, have another serving. Repeat these steps until your blood glucose is at least 70 mg/dL).

Begin fasting gradually, ensuring a sustainable and well-rounded dietary approach; consult a qualified nutritionist for personalised guidance.

Myth 4: Eliminating entire food groups by opting for like vegan, no-meat or no-dairy diets is universally beneficial.

Unless mandated by specific health conditions, excluding food groups or consuming only specific diets on a day due to various reasons may result in nutrient deficiencies and potential health risks.

There are apps today which can be used for comprehensive nutrient calculations and meal planning.

Incorporate nuts, seeds and diverse plant-based options to supplement essential nutrients.

Prioritise fruits and vegetables as wholesome alternatives, fostering a balanced and inclusive dietary practice.

Myth 5: Fad diets are sustainable solutions for long-term health and weight management.

Fad diets do not provide sustainable long-term solutions for maintaining overall health and managing weight effectively.

In contrast, embracing dietary practices that seamlessly integrate into daily routines can yield more lasting benefits.

It is essential to monitor blood sugar responses to understand how meals affect glucose levels, leveraging technology like CGM devices and integrated applications for accurate tracking and analysis.

Prioritising portion control and moderation fosters a healthier and more sustainable approach to nutrition and well-being in the long run.

There are digital therapeutics platforms today that can help in curating tailored lifestyle plans that transcend conventional diets, emphasising holistic wellness and sustainable practices.

Through meticulously designed programmes, encompassing nutrition, fitness, stress management, and sleep optimisation, they are empowering individuals to achieve their health objectives effectively and enjoyably.

With professional guidance and personalised plans, achieving a balanced and sustainable lifestyle can become a reality.

Shilpa Joshi is head of metabolic nutrition at Fitterfly.

