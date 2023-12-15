10 Diet Changes For A Healthy 2024

Are you looking to transform your health game? Dr Chetan Savaliya, director, Satvam Nutrition, has some tips for you.

2024 is just around the corner.

This means it is officially time to make new health resolutions.

Avoid unrealistic resolutions that don't last even for a month. Instead, make resolutions that are realistic, motivational and beneficial this year.

If you are looking to transform your health game, you're at the right place.

Prioritising health and wellness never go out of style.

Here is your guide to a healthier 2024. Making these dietary changes will be your first step toward a healthier life.

1. Replace refined bread with wholegrain bread

Traditional refined grains have been associated with several health issues as they consist only of the starchy part of the grain.

Wholegrain, on the other hand, consists of the entire grain so it's a complete package of health benefits.

Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc and magnesium.

Consuming wholegrain bread instead of refined grain bread reduces the risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and cancer.

2. Choose eggs over packaged cereals for breakfast

Eggs are an incredible source of protein and vital nutrients.

They are one of the healthiest breakfast choices to kickstart your day.

Consuming eggs in the morning not only offers multiple health benefits but also provides a feeling of fullness.

Studies have found that, as compared to cereals and packaged foods, eating eggs for breakfast tends to reduce hunger pangs and cravings in the middle of the day.

3. Roast or bake instead of deep frying or grilling

Food preparation methods have a huge and direct impact on your health.

If you make a healthy switch in this aspect, it can significantly improve your long-term health and reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases.

Cooking methods like frying, deep frying and grilling are potentially dangerous as they create certain toxins that are linked to cancer and heart diseases.

Instead, switching to methods like baking, roasting, poaching, slow cooking and pressure cooking will be healthier.

4. Replace fruit juice with whole fruits

Fruits are a natural source of water, vitamins, fibre and antioxidants. Their natural sugars are digested slowly so they do not cause blood sugar spikes.

This is not the case with fruit juices. They lack the fibre and chewing resistance, making it more likely to cause sugar spike.

Moreover, the fibre in whole fruits aids digestion and keeps the gut healthy.

5. Choose home-cooked food over packaged or outside food

Make it a habit to cook at home instead of eating out. It is always better to know what's in the food you are eating so that the quality of your diet improves.

Packaged foods are mostly processed, which makes them harmful for your overall health.

The habit of cooking and eating at home reduces the risk of obesity, heart disease and digestive issues.

6. Choose fresh berries instead of dried ones

Berries are a power-packed source of nutrients, antioxidants and fibre.

Incorporating them in your daily routine is a great way to increase your health quotient.

However, it is important to choose fresh berries instead of dried ones as dried berries have a higher sugar concentration with more calories and lesser water.

7. Consume Greek yogurt instead of regular yogurt or snacks

Greek yogurt has higher health benefits than regular yogurt.

It is creamier and thicker than regular yogurt and offers higher proportions of fat and protein.

Moreover, it contains fewer carbs and lesser lactose as compared to regular yogurt.

Plain, unflavoured varieties of Greek yogurt are a healthy and hearty dose of nutrition as compared to unhealthy snacks and regular yogurt.

8. Replace sugary beverages with healthy home-made smoothies

Believe it or not, sugary beverages are the unhealthiest drinks to consume.

They are loaded with added sugar that is linked to diseases like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Replace these harmful, sugar-loaded drinks with home-made natural smoothies that are a healthier alternative and are also more filling.

9. Replace highly processed refined oils with healthier alternatives

Highly processed refined oils like sunflower oil, soybean oil and cottonseed oil are becoming a household staple.

These oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids and low in omega-3 fatty acids.

Research suggests that high omega-6 and low omega-3 leads to inflammation, causing chronic health conditions like autoimmune diseases, heart diseases, osteoporosis and cancer.

Instead consume healthier oils like coconut oil, groundnut oil and extra virgin olive oil.

10. Choose traditional wisdom over diet fads

Diet fads that emerge every other day can be quite deceiving and disappointing.

Diet foods that claim to 'fat-free', and 'low calorie' and offer instant results are often misleading marketing gimmicks.

Instead choose the age-old, traditional wisdom of your mothers and grandmothers who have lived a healthy and fruitful life.

Remember, you do not need to compromise on your happiness and starve to be healthy.

