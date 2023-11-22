What Is Anu Obsessed With?

Anu Emmanuel is a 'sari girl'.

The versatile drape is the backbone of her wardrobe.

The Japan actor manages to knock 'em dead every time she wraps herself in six yards of elegance.

Texas-based Anu -- her father is film producer Thankachan Emmanuel -- has starred in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies.

IMAGE: Unforgettable in green! All Anu relies on is that lovely sari, tousled hair, kohl-clad eyes and intricate baalis.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anu Emmanuel/Instagram

IMAGE: Partying in pink! You can always count on her to work the sari to the maximum.

IMAGE: Terrific in two-tone! She's ready for a starlit dinner meant for two.

IMAGE: Traditional in red! Anu will have you thinking about wearing a sari this Christmas.

IMAGE: Gorgeous in gold! Old world charm, new school magic.