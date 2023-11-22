News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Is Anu Obsessed With?

What Is Anu Obsessed With?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 22, 2023 08:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anu Emmanuel is a 'sari girl'. 

The versatile drape is the backbone of her wardrobe.

The Japan actor manages to knock 'em dead every time she wraps herself in six yards of elegance. 

Texas-based Anu -- her father is film producer Thankachan Emmanuel -- has starred in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies. 

IMAGE: Unforgettable in green! All Anu relies on is that lovely sari, tousled hair, kohl-clad eyes and intricate baalis. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anu Emmanuel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Partying in pink! You can always count on her to work the sari to the maximum.  

 

IMAGE: Terrific in two-tone! She's ready for a starlit dinner meant for two. 

 

IMAGE: Traditional in red! Anu will have you thinking about wearing a sari this Christmas.  

 

IMAGE: Gorgeous in gold! Old world charm, new school magic. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Party On With Hansika!
Party On With Hansika!
How lovely! Pearle Chechi Is Glowing
How lovely! Pearle Chechi Is Glowing
What's Shruti Hasaan Looking For?
What's Shruti Hasaan Looking For?
Can Gehlot Make It Two In A Row?
Can Gehlot Make It Two In A Row?
Is Screen Time Affecting Your Child's Brain?
Is Screen Time Affecting Your Child's Brain?
PIX: Crowd violence as Argentina down Brazil
PIX: Crowd violence as Argentina down Brazil
The Rise of Cricket's New Stars
The Rise of Cricket's New Stars

More like this

How Gorgeous Can You Get, Ayesha?

How Gorgeous Can You Get, Ayesha?

Sharvari's Dreamiest Denim Styles

Sharvari's Dreamiest Denim Styles

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances