How Gorgeous Can You Get, Ayesha?

How Gorgeous Can You Get, Ayesha?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 21, 2023 09:17 IST
If there was a masters degree in confident dressing, it would belong to The Elle List's gracious host, Ayesha Kanga.    

The actor from Netflix's Class styled herself in a cherry red Amit Aggarwal silhouette for the magazine's star-studded night. 

While the internet was all praise for her bold choice, she was also trolled massively for being flat-chested. 

Not one to take criticism to heart, she retorted, 'Stop making fun of my tiny boobs. They're adorable.'

Joining Ayesha on the Elle red carpet were a host of other celebs who deserved every ounce of the spotlight.

Take a look!    

IMAGE: After the event, Ayesha was called the 'Indian Kylie Jenner' by her followers on Instagram. Agree?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji made power dressing look sexy.   

 

IMAGE: Neha and Aisha -- they are popularly known on social media as the Sharma sisters -- wore outfits that were definitely not for the faint of heart. 

 

IMAGE: Nine-time Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar and musician-DJ-actor Monica Dogra turned to Indian women designers, Anamika Khanna and Deme by Gabriella respectively, for the occasion. 

 

IMAGE: Prajakta Koli, decked in flowers and sheer, was a sight to behold.

 

IMAGE: Ananya Birla wore a classy plaid number. 

 

IMAGE: Mugdha Godse chose to let shimmer shine against a lilac background. 

 

IMAGE: Tara Sharma Saluja glammed up in pink. 

  

IMAGE: Saiyami Kher stuck to her love for pantsuits. 

 

