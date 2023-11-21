How Gorgeous Can You Get, Ayesha?

If there was a masters degree in confident dressing, it would belong to The Elle List's gracious host, Ayesha Kanga.

The actor from Netflix's Class styled herself in a cherry red Amit Aggarwal silhouette for the magazine's star-studded night.

While the internet was all praise for her bold choice, she was also trolled massively for being flat-chested.

Not one to take criticism to heart, she retorted, 'Stop making fun of my tiny boobs. They're adorable.'

Joining Ayesha on the Elle red carpet were a host of other celebs who deserved every ounce of the spotlight.

Take a look!

IMAGE: After the event, Ayesha was called the 'Indian Kylie Jenner' by her followers on Instagram. Agree?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji made power dressing look sexy.

IMAGE: Neha and Aisha -- they are popularly known on social media as the Sharma sisters -- wore outfits that were definitely not for the faint of heart.

IMAGE: Nine-time Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar and musician-DJ-actor Monica Dogra turned to Indian women designers, Anamika Khanna and Deme by Gabriella respectively, for the occasion.

IMAGE: Prajakta Koli, decked in flowers and sheer, was a sight to behold.

IMAGE: Ananya Birla wore a classy plaid number.

IMAGE: Mugdha Godse chose to let shimmer shine against a lilac background.

IMAGE: Tara Sharma Saluja glammed up in pink.

IMAGE: Saiyami Kher stuck to her love for pantsuits.