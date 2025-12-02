What Gen Z Is Wearing To House Parties

The holiday season is peak house party season. From just-like-that celebrations to pre-wedding dos to Christmas get-togethers to New Year’s Eve plans, most parties are moving indoors into cosy living rooms, balconies and rooftops strung with fairy lights. And Gen Z has cracked the dress code.

The vibe is all about looking cool without looking like you tried too hard. The kind of outfits you can dance in, sit on the floor in and still feel Insta ready.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday’s deep-neck cutout red bodysuit with a rose detail topped with an oversized leather jacket is for the girl who likes a little bit of edge. It’s house-party perfect when you want to stay in your comfort zone but still feel like the hot guest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: When you want to look cute without trying too hard, Shanaya Kapoor’s mocha romper is that one-and-done solution. Add some fun accessories and a mini bag and you’re instantly the best-dressed at the party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: A mini black faux leather dress like Sreeleela's is the ultimate house party hack. Slip it on, add on chunky earrings and boots and you’re all set for music, messy dancing and endless selfies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty shows how to keep it fuss-free in a strapless ruched red bodysuit paired with comfy denim jeans. It’s the kind of look you throw on in five minutes and still end up being the best-dressed in the room. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: A cute co-ord never misses. Khushi Kapoor’s red tweed crop top and skirt, layered with a half-sleeve cardigan, is for lazy fashion girls who love to make a statement with minimal effort. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram IMAGE: Corsets are all the buzz right now so if you have a cute corset top, you’re sorted. Just style it with denim jeans and layer it with a stylish shirt like Priya Prakash Varrier.