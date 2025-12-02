HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » What Gen Z Is Wearing To House Parties

What Gen Z Is Wearing To House Parties

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 02, 2025 15:19 IST

x

The holiday season is peak house party season. From just-like-that celebrations to pre-wedding dos to Christmas get-togethers to New Year’s Eve plans, most parties are moving indoors into cosy living rooms, balconies and rooftops strung with fairy lights. And Gen Z has cracked the dress code.

The vibe is all about looking cool without looking like you tried too hard. The kind of outfits you can dance in, sit on the floor in and still feel Insta ready. 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday’s deep-neck cutout red bodysuit with a rose detail topped with an oversized leather jacket is for the girl who likes a little bit of edge. It’s house-party perfect when you want to stay in your comfort zone but still feel like the hot guest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When you want to look cute without trying too hard, Shanaya Kapoor’s mocha romper is that one-and-done solution. Add some fun accessories and a mini bag and you’re instantly the best-dressed at the party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A mini black faux leather dress like Sreeleela's is the ultimate house party hack. Slip it on, add on chunky earrings and boots and you’re all set for music, messy dancing and endless selfies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty shows how to keep it fuss-free in a strapless ruched red bodysuit paired with comfy denim jeans. It’s the kind of look you throw on in five minutes and still end up being the best-dressed in the room. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A cute co-ord never misses. Khushi Kapoor’s red tweed crop top and skirt, layered with a half-sleeve cardigan, is for lazy fashion girls who love to make a statement with minimal effort. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Corsets are all the buzz right now so if you have a cute corset top, you’re sorted. Just style it with denim jeans and layer it with a stylish shirt like Priya Prakash Varrier. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Got a stylish bikini top lying around? Take a page out of Kriti Sanon’s book and pair it with a satin silk skirt. It’s the perfect mix of bold and boujee for a party that is indoors. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Tejaswini And Her Many Moods
Tejaswini And Her Many Moods
Kriti Sanon Is Simply Slaying It
Kriti Sanon Is Simply Slaying It
All That Glitters Is Alaya F
All That Glitters Is Alaya F
Fatima, The Fashion Chameleon
Fatima, The Fashion Chameleon

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit gown at TOIFA Awards1:01

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit...

Palak Tiwari's Style Moment You Can't Miss!1:03

Palak Tiwari's Style Moment You Can't Miss!

A Story of Grit: Disabled Doctor's Incredible Path to His Dream4:07

A Story of Grit: Disabled Doctor's Incredible Path to His...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO