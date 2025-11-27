HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fatima, The Fashion Chameleon

By REDIFF STYLE
November 27, 2025 11:36 IST

Fatima Sana Shaikh is once again reminding everyone why she is a true fashion chameleon.

Some days, the Gustakh Ishq actress is all about bold, experimental fits; other days, she’s serving timeless elegance. Either way, she never misses. Fatima’s style is equal parts confident, classy and cool, making her one of the most unpredictable (and exciting) people to watch. 

IMAGE: Fatima turns the classic sari on its head in a rani pink drape styled with a vest blouse and wrapped under instead of over. Limiting herself to just lipstick and a bold winged liner, she lets the look do all the talking. All photographs: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She owns the night in a shimmery midnight-blue co-ord set featuring a tiny off-shoulder blouse with velvet shoulders.

 

IMAGE: Fatima keeps it playful in an sheer corset dress but it’s the oversized bows framing her hair that steal the spotlight.

 

IMAGE: Look who's ‘dripping in chocolate'! Fatima stuns in a brown satin-silk co-ord set with an off-shoulder crop top and pencil skirt. It is rich, glossy and deliciously glam.

 

IMAGE: Fatima glows in a lustrous tissue sari paired with a shimmery blouse. It’s the kind of look that catches the light (and attention) with every move.

 

IMAGE: She looks straight out of a dream in a sheer white sari teamed with an off-shoulder blouse.

 

IMAGE: Fatima blends boss energy with off-duty ease in a cropped striped shirt paired with navy blue trousers.

