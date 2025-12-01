Tejaswini And Her Many Moods

Tejaswini Sharma is the kind of girl whose Instagram scroll never gets boring. From soft, dreamy looks to bold, edgy fits and everything in between, her feed is a full-blown fashion flipbook.

Whether the Full Meals actress is playing it sweet, sultry, street or glam, her style is a reminder that fashion doesn’t need a fixed identity; it can change with your every mood.

Here, then, is a quick dive into the many sides of Tejaswini.

IMAGE: In a lustrous satin dress with a thigh-high slit, Tejaswini proves a little shine and a lot of confidence is all you need to make a simple silhouette feel red-carpet ready. All photographs: Tejaswini Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Dressed in black cargos, cropped top and a chequered jacket casually tied around her waist, she gives us the kind of look that turns a coffee run into a street-style moment.

IMAGE: Tejaswini is delicate yet unforgettable in an ombre green chiffon sari paired with a sleeveless blouse.

IMAGE: Orange on orange? Yes please. She brings in the sunshine in a kesari lehenga choli stacked with matching bangles.

IMAGE: She aces desi contrast dressing as she drapes a parrot green sari over a halterneck floral blouse.

IMAGE: It’s all about sun, sand and sass as Tejaswini tops her black two-piece with a sheer orange cover up.

IMAGE: Rani pink has never looked happier! She twirls in a strappy anarkali, matching bangles and jhumkas, giving full festive-girl vibes with zero effort.