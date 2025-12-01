HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tejaswini And Her Many Moods

By REDIFF STYLE
December 01, 2025 14:10 IST

Tejaswini Sharma is the kind of girl whose Instagram scroll never gets boring. From soft, dreamy looks to bold, edgy fits and everything in between, her feed is a full-blown fashion flipbook.

Whether the Full Meals actress is playing it sweet, sultry, street or glam, her style is a reminder that fashion doesn’t need a fixed identity; it can change with your every mood.

Here, then, is a quick dive into the many sides of Tejaswini. 

IMAGE: In a lustrous satin dress with a thigh-high slit, Tejaswini proves a little shine and a lot of confidence is all you need to make a simple silhouette feel red-carpet ready. All photographs: Tejaswini Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dressed in black cargos, cropped top and a chequered jacket casually tied around her waist, she gives us the kind of look that turns a coffee run into a street-style moment.

 

IMAGE: Tejaswini is delicate yet unforgettable in an ombre green chiffon sari paired with a sleeveless blouse.

 

IMAGE: Orange on orange? Yes please. She brings in the sunshine in a kesari lehenga choli stacked with matching bangles.

 

IMAGE: She aces desi contrast dressing as she drapes a parrot green sari over a halterneck floral blouse.

 

IMAGE: It’s all about sun, sand and sass as Tejaswini tops her black two-piece with a sheer orange cover up.

 

IMAGE: Rani pink has never looked happier! She twirls in a strappy anarkali, matching bangles and jhumkas, giving full festive-girl vibes with zero effort.

REDIFF STYLE
More News Coverage

Tejaswini SharmaFull Meals

