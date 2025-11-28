HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All That Glitters Is Alaya F

November 28, 2025 11:36 IST

Alaya F is turning 29 and her wardrobe is already in full party mode. With glitter-drenched dresses and subtle shimmer moments, she knows exactly how to make sparkle look cool, fresh and never OTT.

If you’ve been hunting for holiday season looks that feel young, playful and Instagram-ready, Alaya’s feed is pure gold (and silver and sequin).

Consider this your sign to add a little shine to your own celebration, the Alaya F way! 

IMAGE: Alaya keeps it shiny but still super chill in a striped metallic tube top with denim hot shorts. It’s that easy party look for rooftop hangs and last-minute holiday plans. All photographs: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The chain-draped top meets a molten metallic skirt; that statement ear cuff adds an extra dose of shine.

 

IMAGE: Gold on gold with a twist. The sculpted bralette and that ‘raised’ side-detail on the skirt are great built-in drama.

 

IMAGE: Alaya stuns in a royal blue strapless shimmer gown, keeping it sleek with diamond danglers and letting the bright colour take centre stage.

 

IMAGE: That's an elegant Indo-western sangeet look in a mirrored spaghetti-strap blouse worn with a draped satin silk skirt.

 

IMAGE: In a silver sequinned mini, Alaya is basically a walking disco ball. It’s a look for when you are the actual party and the lights are just your support system.

 

IMAGE: Alaya is ready to celebrate in a black gown drenched in shimmer with a bodice that melts into a sheer, see-through finish.

