Sanjana-Masaba-Rakul-Shehnaaz: Who Wore Black Best?

Sanjana-Masaba-Rakul-Shehnaaz: Who Wore Black Best?

By REDFF STYLE
November 22, 2022 09:24 IST
There are countless reasons to worship at the altar of the Colour Black.

It's always, always fashion-forward.

It's timeless. Classical. Glamorous. Edgy. Need we go on?

There's power in wearing black.

And, as they say, without black other colours have no depth.

Do view the tres-tres chic raiments of four celebs who celebrated black last week.

IMAGE: She's wearing a black bow and nothing else!
The cropped bustier with the exaggerated, extreme sleeves together produce an interesting scientific phenomenon. As does the high-slit skirt with the dreamy ruffles.
Isn't Sanjana Sanghi a striking vision in the midnight shade?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh's oodles of a rich coffee-coloured tan offer an elegant backdrop to the black.
The red carpet lovely is oh-so glossy in an Alex Perry dress that she fills beautifully.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill has a mysterious glowin never-ending black.
In the mermaid-style John & Ananth gown with the diamonds, the red lips and side swept hair, she deserve a few stanzas of poetry.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Masaba Gupta can do no wrong -- she never ever makes a fashion misstep.
Her crew neck, body-hugging Skims dress -- Kim Kardashian is often spotted in clothes by the brand -- is a look that should be on every girl's radar.
The cross-style pearl earrings and boots add even more zing.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Take the poll given below and vote for your favourite celeb.

