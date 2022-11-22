Sanjana-Masaba-Rakul-Shehnaaz: Who Wore Black Best?

There are countless reasons to worship at the altar of the Colour Black.

It's always, always fashion-forward.

It's timeless. Classical. Glamorous. Edgy. Need we go on?

There's power in wearing black.

And, as they say, without black other colours have no depth.

Do view the tres-tres chic raiments of four celebs who celebrated black last week.

IMAGE: She's wearing a black bow and nothing else!

The cropped bustier with the exaggerated, extreme sleeves together produce an interesting scientific phenomenon. As does the high-slit skirt with the dreamy ruffles.

Isn't Sanjana Sanghi a striking vision in the midnight shade?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rakul Singh's oodles of a rich coffee-coloured tan offer an elegant backdrop to the black.

The red carpet lovely is oh-so glossy in an Alex Perry dress that she fills beautifully.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill has a mysterious glowin never-ending black.

In the mermaid-style John & Ananth gown with the diamonds, the red lips and side swept hair, she deserve a few stanzas of poetry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Masaba Gupta can do no wrong -- she never ever makes a fashion misstep.

Her crew neck, body-hugging Skims dress -- Kim Kardashian is often spotted in clothes by the brand -- is a look that should be on every girl's radar.

The cross-style pearl earrings and boots add even more zing.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Take the poll given below and vote for your favourite celeb.