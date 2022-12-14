News
Brave Bikers And The Maut Ka Kuan

Brave Bikers And The Maut Ka Kuan

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
December 14, 2022 08:31 IST
Colourfully lit up giant wheels take revellers up to the night sky and quicky turn towards the earth again; their passengers screaming with joy and maybe a little fear.

Game stands beckon passers-by, inviting them to try their luck.

Vendors weave between the visitors, peddling their wares.

The aromas from various food counters twist in the air, curling their way towards appreciative nostrils, causing a sudden burst of saliva in the mouth and a rumble in the tummy.

And outside a tall, carefully erected wooden structure, one can hear the revving of bikes as daredevil riders get ready to conquer the Maut Ka Kuan (well of death).

After two years, the Mahim Fair -- a 10-day event held annually in honour of Makhdoom Shah Baba -- is back.

The Mumbai police had, as they do each year, made the first offering to the 14th century Sufi saint, Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi, whose grave is enshrined inside Mumbai's Mahim dargah in north central Mumbai.

The fair, which began on December 8, will go on till December 17.

 

Mahim Mela

Chalo, chalo! The gate is open; the crowds are back feeling the sand of Mahim beach under their feet and beathing in the salty air.
All Photographs, Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Mahim Mela

Let's go round and round! This ride is for the little ones; the smile on her face says it all.

 

Mahim Mela

Manoranjan Khel: If the hoop goes perfectly around the ring, you get a prize to take home. Now, which one of these lads were lucky enough?

 

Mahim Mela

Maut Ka Kuan: Two bikes and one car are ready for a heart-stopping ride.

Watch: The riders defy gravity to collect their reward!

 

Mahim Mela

Buddi ka baal: Cotton candy in every hue. What's your favourite colour?

 

Mahim Mela

The skewers turn as melt-in-your-mouth seekh kebabs are roasted over fiery coals!

 

Mahim Mela

IMAGE: It's a kebab fest!

 

Mahim Mela

IMAGE: The fried rice hides shyly behind a mountain of chicken lollipops.

 

Mahim Mela

Bright orange coloured gobi (cauliflower) manchurian sizzles in hot oil, creating a flurry of bubbles.

 

Mahim Mela

Kuch meetha ho jaye? Hot halwa puri awaits.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Mahim Mela

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
