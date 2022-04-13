The Ramzan Food Trail Is Back

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com returns -- for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago -- to the streets outside the Minara Masjid in south Mumbai for some mouth-watering Iftar treats.

Please click on the images for a better look at the food pics.

IMAGE: Vendors selling dates on carts are a common sight here.

Seen here is Azharuddin, 19, who sells dates with his uncle (not in the picture).

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Falooda (minus the ice cream), pineapple juice, flavoured milk and gud (jaggery) juice to quench your thirst.

IMAGE: A fruit vendor sells sliced papaya and watermelon.

IMAGE: Can you refuse this glass of chilled apple juice?

IMAGE: These naan pavs glazed with butter will make your mouth water.

IMAGE: Hot bhajiya, fresh off the tava.

IMAGE: Samosas stuffed with chicken or mutton mince.

IMAGE: Chicken shawarma is a new addition to the treats.

IMAGE: Marinated chicken drumsticks waiting to be fried.

IMAGE: No Ramzan feast is complete without a plate of seekh kebab.

IMAGE: The deep-fried malpua is so good that you won't be able to stop at just one.

IMAGE: Don't forget to dig into the indulgent phirni.

IMAGE: End your food feast on a sweet note with mava jalebi and rabdi.