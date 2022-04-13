The Ramzan Food Trail Is Back

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com returns -- for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago -- to the streets outside the Minara Masjid in south Mumbai for some mouth-watering Iftar treats.
IMAGE: Vendors selling dates on carts are a common sight here.
Seen here is Azharuddin, 19, who sells dates with his uncle (not in the picture).
All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Falooda (minus the ice cream), pineapple juice, flavoured milk and gud (jaggery) juice to quench your thirst.
IMAGE: A fruit vendor sells sliced papaya and watermelon.
IMAGE: Can you refuse this glass of chilled apple juice?
IMAGE: These naan pavs glazed with butter will make your mouth water.
IMAGE: Hot bhajiya, fresh off the tava.
IMAGE: Samosas stuffed with chicken or mutton mince.
IMAGE: Chicken shawarma is a new addition to the treats.
IMAGE: Marinated chicken drumsticks waiting to be fried.
IMAGE: No Ramzan feast is complete without a plate of seekh kebab.
IMAGE: The deep-fried malpua is so good that you won't be able to stop at just one.
IMAGE: Don't forget to dig into the indulgent phirni.
IMAGE: End your food feast on a sweet note with mava jalebi and rabdi.