Rediff.com  » Getahead » Inside Mumbai's Ancient Mahakali Caves

Inside Mumbai's Ancient Mahakali Caves

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
July 19, 2022 18:24 IST
Mumbai's Mahakali or Kondivite Caves have been in existence since the times of the Mauryan empire. They served as residences and meditation chambers for Buddhist monks.

There are 19 caves in total -- 4 caves on the northwest face, and 15 caves at the southeast end.

Situated close to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, it is about a 10 minute drive from the Jogeshwari Caves.

 
All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The caves are protected and maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

 

 

The carving of a cobra seen on the outer wall of the caves.

 

 

A closer look at one of the caves.

 

 

The stupa is enclosed within a curved wall, which has a central door and latticed windows.

 

 

A carved panel of the Buddha with his attendants and other figures.

 

 

The view from the top.

 

 

The under-construction metro line on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, which will run from Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri, north west Mumbai, to Vikhroli, north east Mumbai.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
