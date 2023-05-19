News
Was She The Only Indian Model At Cannes?

Was She The Only Indian Model At Cannes?

By REDIFF STYLE
May 19, 2023 13:23 IST
Models almost always outshine run-of-the-mill ;) celebs on the Cannes red carpet every year.

Film stars and VIPs often make bad fashion judgement calls, their egos not preventing them from confidently waltzing into the limelight in some grand faux pas of a costume that festival photographers must have a hard time not sniggering at.

By contrast, the sartorial choices of the models are almost guaranteed to be on point and both fabulous and edgy. 

Desi model Neelam Gill, who has a strong international presence, created her own iconic fairy moment at the French Mediterranean town this week.

IMAGE: Looking as otherworldly as a Venus rising in a Botticelli canvas, Neelam Gill rode a baby pink gauzy tulle explosion as she glided into the fest.
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: In a gown that gave the illusion that it came with a built-in bouquet of black flowers, perhaps dahlias or those hothouse ebony roses, Romee Strijd needed to keep her hands free, in case the imaginary nosegay required clutching.
The bountiful pelvis-high slit offered a flash of a toned thigh, making up for the lack of purse or fan or gloves or any other hand adornment and will immediately want you to beef up your leg routine in the gym.
Photograph: Ernesto S Ruscio/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Pia Wurtzbach's vertical shiny red Lamborghini number had plenty of horespower.
She was mistaken for sequin-addict Selena Gomez in this phenomenal showstopping 'lewk'.
It's an awkward shot because it takes a couple of seconds to mentally untangle the strangely-angled third limb in the pic.
Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Sara Sampaio and her tangerine dream of a gown extended across half of France and part of Britain (oops, not possible post-Brexit).
Designers who conjure up this kind of couture obviously never consider how the wearer will be able to get into a Mumbai fast or a Delhi Metro in it.
Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: No explanation needed for why Anja Rubik was such a breath of fresh air in that bridal satin blouse and slim-fit trousers.
We could almost hear the photographers collectively rejoicing when she appeared.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: If Adriana Lima was spotted outside Mumbai's CSMT station in this bumblebee number, she'd be hailed down, mistaken for a kaali-peeli.
Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Sabina Jakubowicz offered up the most leg on the red carpet in a maroon halter-neck glass of Merlot gown with a rich train.
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Iris Mittenaere was a whole delicate vintage mood in lilac.
Isn't the neckline rather pretty?
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Gold rush? Radiant sunshine? Or the one with the Midas touch?
Karlie Kloss glowed in yellow with her baby bump.
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

REDIFF STYLE
