News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Queen Priyanka Goes To Venice

Queen Priyanka Goes To Venice

By REDIFF STYLE
May 18, 2023 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Colour Red and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have always been a spectacularly rocking jodi.

Both do wonderful things for each other. They are simply magnetic and definitely bring out the best in one another.

Red dresses. Red lipstick. Red purses etc etc -- there is plenty of jhatak lal that PC revels in.

Recently the Citadel star charmed gracious Venice in the most electrifying shade of red at the launch of the newest collection of Bulgari jewellery, sharing the stage with global ambassadors Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

And her grace and elan was a glorious match for the exotic jewels around her neck.

IMAGE: The dazzling stones had to accept defeat, unable to outshine the recklessly bright shade of her lipstick.
Photograph: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

 

IMAGE: Luscious uber-kissable lips. A fusion costume, that's a hat tip to a sari. Hourglass figure.
Whatta a dhoom-dhadaka entry Priyanka always makes.
Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Two suns over Italy -- Bella Venezia and Bella Priyanka.
Photograph: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Desi Girl made a historical splash in the lovely city of the Doges.
Photograph: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Priyanka's intricate, eye-catching broach, that brought together her getup, makes you realise that this type of jewellery can be a stunning addition to your jewellery box and is not fuddy-duddy stuff that only British royalty sport to coronation lunches, walkabouts and breaking-ground ceremonies.
Photograph: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Oh Nadia Sinh, you outdid yourself on this Italian mission.
Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: So much dynamitic star power in one frame -- Priyanka was in good company with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.
Let the rest of the world ka Dil Dhadakne Do for A and Z, ours is devoted to Mrs Piggy Chops Jonas.
Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Priyanka's Best Citadel Look? VOTE!
Priyanka's Best Citadel Look? VOTE!
Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...
Priyanka 'Forgives' Bollywood For...
When Gucci Babe Alia Won Over Seoul
When Gucci Babe Alia Won Over Seoul
Swiggy's food delivery business turns profitable: CEO
Swiggy's food delivery business turns profitable: CEO
Peak power demand hits historic high of 220 Gw
Peak power demand hits historic high of 220 Gw
SEE: Spider-Man Shubman Gill Spins A Web
SEE: Spider-Man Shubman Gill Spins A Web
'Some of the middle class cling to Hindutva'
'Some of the middle class cling to Hindutva'

More like this

Pretty, Pretty Woman Nyrraa Banerjee

Pretty, Pretty Woman Nyrraa Banerjee

Top Models Bring Glitz To Cannes

Top Models Bring Glitz To Cannes

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances