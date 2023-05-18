Queen Priyanka Goes To Venice

Colour Red and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have always been a spectacularly rocking jodi.

Both do wonderful things for each other. They are simply magnetic and definitely bring out the best in one another.

Red dresses. Red lipstick. Red purses etc etc -- there is plenty of jhatak lal that PC revels in.

Recently the Citadel star charmed gracious Venice in the most electrifying shade of red at the launch of the newest collection of Bulgari jewellery, sharing the stage with global ambassadors Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

And her grace and elan was a glorious match for the exotic jewels around her neck.

IMAGE: The dazzling stones had to accept defeat, unable to outshine the recklessly bright shade of her lipstick.

Photograph: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

IMAGE: Luscious uber-kissable lips. A fusion costume, that's a hat tip to a sari. Hourglass figure.

Whatta a dhoom-dhadaka entry Priyanka always makes.

Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

IMAGE: Two suns over Italy -- Bella Venezia and Bella Priyanka.

Photograph: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

IMAGE: Desi Girl made a historical splash in the lovely city of the Doges.

Photograph: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

IMAGE: Priyanka's intricate, eye-catching broach, that brought together her getup, makes you realise that this type of jewellery can be a stunning addition to your jewellery box and is not fuddy-duddy stuff that only British royalty sport to coronation lunches, walkabouts and breaking-ground ceremonies.

Photograph: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

IMAGE: Oh Nadia Sinh, you outdid yourself on this Italian mission.

Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

IMAGE: So much dynamitic star power in one frame -- Priyanka was in good company with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

Let the rest of the world ka Dil Dhadakne Do for A and Z, ours is devoted to Mrs Piggy Chops Jonas.

Photograph: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images