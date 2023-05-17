Top Models Bring Blinding Glitz To Cannes

Nearly every year in summer since 1946, the French Riviera resort town of Cannes becomes the Capital of the World's Poseurs and Poseuses, as film stars, movie folks, models, the rich and famous descend in coif​fured, perfumed and sometimes botoxed throngs to attend the film festival.

And to be seen.

But mostly to be photographed by an army of photographers.

The stroll onto the 180 metre-long red carpet up a short flight of steps to the halls of Cannes Film Festival is the signature few minutes of this world-famous event.

Star posing is the culture and tradition at the festival/fashion spectacle.

Who does that better than models?

For day one the 2023 edition, models stepped out in stylish force, glittering from all angles, nabbing the spotlight in their outrageously ethereal gowns and ensembles.

IMAGE: A hooded goddess in star-studded mesh, lovely Alessandra Ambrosio taught sustainability by example in a vintage Elie Saab Haute Couture gown from 2005 that had accents of the zari-ed costume of Rajasthan rajkumari.

Her steal-the-show neckpiece was inspired by the 'sunset silhouettes of the Milanese sky'.

Notice how formally attired the photographer corps was, visible behind Alessandra.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cindy Bruna forwent the gown to show up in a virile plaid pantsuit which featured a little feminine concession in the ingenuous tulle detailing popping out of the jacket.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Megastarmodel Naomi Campbell kept behind her shades and floated down the carpet on a pleasing silver wave, while she shimmied and twirled for the shutterbugs.

How many times has Naomi delivered swoonworthy fashion moments at Cannes? Probably almost 28 times since she started venturing to the Cote d'Azure commune at age 24 (psst.. NC will be 53 on Monday, May 23).

Photograph: Ernesto S Ruscio/Getty Images

IMAGE: Romee Strijd was a walking Shish Mahal in an Alberta Ferretti Resort 2023 sapphire evening gown.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: You have to pinch yourself to stop gushing over the bespoke gown bristling with embroidered twigs, faux feathers and hauteur that Paola Turani wafted into the venue in, as regal as a Romanov dynasty Russian empress.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images