Is Your Girlfriend Upset Because You Do This?

rediffGURU Shalini Singh, founder of andwemet, an urban matchmaking platform, advises a young man about how he can express himself better in order to avoid unnecessary arguments and resentments.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Imagine two different people with completely opposing personalities falling in love with each other.

The adage 'opposites attract' holds true for many couples who have found love under unusual circumstances.

But as they spend more time together, the same differences that once bought them together may cause misunderstandings and conflicts.

It could be simple choices like what to wear and what to post on social media that may slowly turn into big fights later.

rediffGURU Shalini Singh, founder of andwemet, an urban matchmaking platform, advises a young man how to communicate his thoughts clearly to avoid unnecessary arguments and resentment in the future.

You can post your relationship and dating related questions for rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE

Anonymous: My girl friend is upset because I don't post her pictures on social media

I am an introvert and I rarely use social media but she feels that I am not happy around her.

I don't understand the point of clicking happy pictures.

I am happy spending time with her. I am comfortable around my GF but she likes to dress up, go on dates and click pictures which I find very annoying sometimes.

I like to keep some things personal and private but she is the opposite.

How to convince her that this is who I am?

If we click pics, I look uncomfortable and then she complains that she has nothing to post on social media.

Here is a question for you: Have you explained this to her -- about you not feeling comfortable sharing pictures on social media?

Or do you assume she will understand why you are not doing so?

Here's a request. Sit her down and tell her why you not sharing things on social media; ask her not to get upset about it.

You can tell her that if she wishes to post (on social media) that is her choice.

Do keep in mind that this can become a cause of rift if she does not comprehend and respect this.

You can post your relationship and dating related questions for rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.