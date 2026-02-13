Demanding Job? Here's How To Find Time For Romance

Balancing a demanding job and a relationship is becoming increasingly difficult.

For Gen Z professionals juggling targets, long hours, late-night calls and unrealistic expectations, finding time for romance has become a whole new challenge.

To understand what modern dating looks like, we spoke to 22-year-old Vanshi, an associate at Deloitte, and 24-year-old Ishita, head of design at a startup. Both women have been in their respective relationships for a few years now and have found a way to balance work and love.

So, how do you find love when you barely find time for yourself? This Valentine's Day, we are here to help you navigate.

This image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Drazen Zigic/Freepik

Dating needs planning

For many young professionals, work leaves no space for spontaneity.

"A lot, honestly," says Vanshi, when asked how her job affects her dating life.

"The hours can get crazy... deadlines don't care about your personal plans. If I don't plan it, work will take over everything."

Ishita feels the same. "We rarely get proper time to meet or go out because work ends very late. Even during the day, it's hard to stay in touch."

Dating in your early 20s today is less good morning texts and more 'Hey, I might be free after 11 pm, maybe.'

Lack of energy > lack of proper time

Even if there is time, the mind is elsewhere.

"My emotional energy is drained," says Vanshi. "Sometimes I technically have time but I'm mentally exhausted... it's hard to switch modes."

Ishita agrees. "Some days we want to meet but we're so drained that even small things trigger arguments. Being patient becomes difficult."

This is the silent truth of modern dating. Burnout travels home with you.

The secret to keep the relationship alive

Both young women say the same thing: It's not about the big gestures; it's about the everyday connection.

For Vanshi, it's the little things. "Random calls, memes, voice notes...you stay involved in each other's lives even when busy."

Ishita says, "Simple signs of love and appreciation help us get through tough weeks and remind us that we're being thought of."

In a world of clashing schedules, intimacy now looks like sending a reel that says 'This reminded me of you.'

Dealing with cancelled plans

Both have had to cancel dates more times that they'd like to admit.

"I hate it every time," says Vanshi. "But cancelling is one thing, not making effort to reschedule is what actually hurts."

Ishita says, "We've cancelled plans often just to finish work. But being understanding is crucial."

In today's dating world, 'I'm sorry, something came up' has become part of the love language as long as it comes with honesty.

Choosing between career and love

The pressure to 'have it all' in your early 20s is unreal.

"It definitely feels like we have to choose sometimes," says Vanshi. "But it's about phases. Relationships survive when both people understand the grind but still choose to show up."

For Ishita, the struggle goes deeper.

"Little to no work-life balance leaves us mentally exhausted... it feels like we're forced to choose. Over time, it even leads to stress, anxiety, and depression."

So, how to manage work and dating?

From both women, the core message is clear:

Don't wait for "free time", intentionally make space.

Choose people who understand emotional fatigue.

Keep small rituals alive.

Communicate honestly, especially on bad days.

Remember that love, like your career, needs consistent effort.

Romance isn't dying, it's just evolving. And in a generation running on deadlines and caffeine, sometimes the most intimate thing you can do is simply show up for each other... even in the little ways.