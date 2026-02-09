When Your Relationship Status Is 'Complicated': Navigating V-Day Without Labels

Are you in a 'situationship' -- something more than a friendship but less than a relationship? How do you tackle the pressure of Valentine's Day?

Rishika Shah speaks to Aditi, a young woman in such a situation, and here are her tips.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Artur Safronov/Freepik

Valentine's Day can feel like a minefield even in stable relationships but when you are in a situationship? Every red heart, every couple post feels like a reminder of that one dreaded question: 'What are we?'

*Aditi, 23, is currently in what she calls a "not relationship but not nothing" situation. It's undefined, unlabelled and unspoken. And Valentine's Day, she admits, definitely makes things messier.

"Yeah, it does. All the Valentine's stuff makes the 'what are we?' question harder to ignore when it's just a situationship."

But she's also figured out a way to navigate the pressure without overthinking her every move.

Don't force a conversation about Valentine's Day

If the uncertainty is already stressing you, a Valentine's Day discussion won't magically fix it.

Aditi keeps it easy. "I usually avoid the conversation and just let the day pass without making it a thing."

If you're not ready to ask for clarity, it's okay. You don't owe the day a relationship milestone.

Keep realistic Valentine's Day expectations

The awkwardness is real especially when the world expects roses and dinner dates.

"Not being official makes even simple plans feel a little weird," says Aditi.

So don't force fancy plans if the vibe doesn't match your reality. Choose comfort over cliche.

Stay low-key

Some people fear labels. Some fear effort. Some fear commitment wrapped in heart-shaped balloons.

"It honestly feels a bit too serious," Aditi says. "Even thinking about making a plan feels like it might scare him away so I keep it low-key.

"A casual hangout, a movie or even no plan at all is completely okay."

Don't over-analyse

In situationships, overthinking is tempting but pointless.

"Honestly, I don't think too deeply about moments; it's a situationship.

"Take things for what they are... not what they might mean," she says.

Keep Valentine's Day casual

Aditi doesn't try to make the day special or deep.

"Probably just keeping it casual and not putting too much meaning on the day."

That's the golden rule: match your energy to the actual dynamic, not the holiday hype."

If your connection has no label, then Valentine's Day doesn't need one either.

There's no need to perform, overextend, confess, clarify or commit, unless you want to.

If you're navigating a situationship this Valentine's Day, remember Aditi's approach: Stay calm, stay casual, stay true to what the equation actually is and not what the world thinks it should be.

*Name changed on request.