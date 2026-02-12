Jab We Met: 'My Daughter Chose Her Before I Did'

During Valentine's week, Mukul Shah tells us how he met his wife Mamta.

You can share your love story too... Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Jab We Met) along with your pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mukul Shah

I am a divorcee. My first marriage ended in 1995 and the legal process took another five long years. We had a daughter and she chose to stay with me. Life, for a while, was just the two of us trying to find our rhythm again.

Around that time, there was a young saleswoman working in my shop, a thin, gawky girl named Mamta. She had been working with me for almost 10 years. Friendly with everyone, warm by nature, she slowly became someone I could rely on.

As I was navigating single fatherhood, she naturally stepped in whenever my daughter needed something. She became a mother figure without ever being asked, handling everything from school matters to the awkward, growing up questions I didn't know how to manage.

Before I knew it, the two of them had grown very close.

One day, I suggested that we should go out. She hesitated at first, but eventually agreed. Our dates were simple and my daughter was always with us. The three of us became a little team, comfortable in a way I hadn't expected.

The real turning point came when she joined us for a family trip to Gujarat. That trip changed everything. My relatives adored her and for the first time I realised how naturally she fit into my life, into my family, into the space that had been empty for years.

As my parents grew older, they began insisting that I should remarry. They already liked Mamta and when I mentioned her name, they immediately agreed. By then, Mamta and I had also quietly fallen in love.

In 1998, after my divorce was officially finalised, I asked her if she was ready to marry me. She said yes, but we both decided we wouldn't take that step without her family's consent -- A DDLJ moment before the movie existed. Fortunately, no one on her side objected.

We got married the same year.

Today, we have a daughter together. Both my daughters share a beautiful bond with each other and with their mother.

I still love her deeply. My only wish is that we stay together, with the same love, till the end.

