Men, you wouldn't want to miss learning about Brahmastra actor Gurfateh Pirzada's getting-handsome regime.

And the unique formula behind the actor's shiny good looks is not very expensive or complex.

Gurfateh, who was described as a 'quintessential modern Indian man' by designer duo Timir Savla and Samira Lavekar, for whom he walked the ramp for the designer duo as a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai, says it takes a lot to be fit and fabulous all the time.

"I try to be myself and stay as real as I can," he earnestly tells Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap. His fashion advice for men is: "Don't try to be too manly. Just relax and chill. Don't stress. Focus on skincare and groom yourself."

Gurfateh has a routine to achieve his glowing complexion. Three must-have products in his beauty kit are: "Night mask. Eye cream. Toner. I also make a point to remove my make-up before going to bed." Did ya hear that, guys? No kohl in bed.

Is there a sure-shot way to Gurfateh's dil?



"Be real. I don't like pretentious people. I put out my life out there (on social media). (But refrain from putting up) everything, like intimate pics. For people who like me and my work, I want them to know who I'm as a person."

Scroll down for men's wear inspiration for the upcoming season from Gurfateh and other looks from designers Timir Savla and Samira Lavekar's models at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: He strikes a pose as the susheel ladka in black.

IMAGE: Can you see all the magic his toner brings about?

The sure-shot way to lift black trousers-shirt is with a boxy jacket with linear stripes and lazy slip-on shoes.

IMAGE: For the love of Mother Earth! Traditional separates in a moss green.

Cute layered kurta.

IMAGE: The safari suit gets an update.

This is not gonna be the type you will see in dusty sarkari offices in the future.

No sir, this garb is for the super soph man.