Study USA: New OPT Rules For F-1 Students

rediffGURU Dr Karan Gupta, an internationally recognised education counsellor, and the founder of Karan Gupta Consulting and Karan Gupta Education Foundation, offers expert guidance on how to pick the right international course and university.

Are you planning to apply for OPT (optional practical training) on your F‑1 visa?

Are you concerned about the latest visa and application requirements?

Do you feel that your US visa might be rejected?

Your concerns are totally valid.

Dr Gupta, what are the latest OPT programme requirements and rules for F-1 students to work in American companies?

Hello, here's a clear and simple guide to the latest OPT programme requirements and rules for F-1 students.

What is OPT?

OPT lets F-1 students work in the US in their field of study. You can use it during your studies (pre-completion) or after graduating (post-completion)

Time Limit

12 months of OPT for each degree level (bachelor's, master's, PhD)

Pre-completion OPT (during studies) is part-time during semesters (less than 20 hours/week), up to full-time during breaks.

Post-completion OPT (after graduation) must be at least 20 hours/week

STEM OPT extension

If your degree is in a recognised STEM field:

You can apply for a 24-month extension, making your total OPT up to 36 months.

Conditions include working at an E Verify employer, getting I-20 updates, and keeping a STEM training plan (Form I-983) in place.

Application steps

1. After completing one academic year, request OPT recommendation in SEVIS via your DSO.

2. File form I-765 with USCIS (with your DSO-signed I-20, fee, photos) 90 days before or 60 days after graduation

3. Don’t start working till you get your EAD card and the start date arrives

Unemployment rules

During the initial 12 month OPT, you can’t be unemployed for more than 90 days.

During the STEM extension, you get an additional 60 days -- total 150 days.

Travel on OPT

You can travel and re-enter on OPT or STEM OPT -- make sure to carry your valid EAD, endorsed I-20, passport and job letter.

Anonymous: Hi I am planning to do BSc or BTech in biotechnology.

I have received five offers from UK universities.

Since the cost of studies in the UK and US is very high, I am now thinking of applying to EU countries like Poland, Croatia, Czech Republic and Italy as they are in my budget.

My question is: Should I do my bachelor's in any of these countries? Or should I complete my graduation in India and pursue masters from a top university?

Option 1: Bachelor's in Europe (Poland, Croatia, Czech Republic, and Italy)

These countries are affordable and offer English-taught programmes, especially in public universities.

You'll get international exposure from the start.

It may be easier to move around Europe later for internships or your master's degree.

But some universities may not have the same global reputation and research/industry connections may not be as strong as UK/US.

Option 2: Bachelor's in India + master's abroad (UK, US, Germany, etc)

You'll save money during your bachelor's.

You can build a strong academic base here.

Later, you can apply to top-ranked universities for your master’s when you're clearer about your field of interest.

Also, your master's degree carries more weight for jobs/research so doing that abroad makes sense.

Anonymous: I'm getting an admit for a accelerated master's degree from Arizona State University in partnership with Rajalakshmi Engineering College in Chennai.

First semester should be completed in India and then transferred to USA for next 1.5 years.

Is it worth taking the same?

The ASU-Rajalakshmi accelerated master's programme is a good option if your goal is to study in the US but also save some cost and time.

Here are some simple points to help you decide:

Why it can be worth it

First semester in India saves money on living expenses.

You get a US degree from a good university (ASU) in less time (about 1.5 years).

ASU has strong programmes, especially in engineering and tech.

You still get the same exposure in the US -- internships, projects and job opportunities.

Things to check before saying yes:

Are there any restrictions on course options or internship opportunities?

Is the course STEM-designated (important for OPT extension after graduation)?

Does ASU offer career support to students joining through this route?

Anonymous: Hi Sir, my daughter is studying fourth semester BTech in biotechnology and biochemical engineering from a government college in Trivandrum.

She plans to do masters abroad mostly from the US.

Can you please guide how to go about it?

Hi, it's great that your daughter is planning ahead. Since she's in 4th semester now and wants to do her master's abroad, especially in the US, here's a simple step-by-step guide:

1. Focus on academics

Keep her CGPA as strong as possible -- above 8.0 ideally. US universities value consistent academic performance.

2. Start building your profile

Internships: Try to get internships in biotech or related fields, even if they’re small.

Projects/Research: Encourage her to work on mini-projects or assist professors in research.

Online courses: She can take 1-2 certification courses (Coursera, edX) in relevant areas like bioinformatics, genetics or data analysis.

3. Prepare for entrance exams

GRE: Start preparing by 5th semester if required by target universities (some have waived it but it's still accepted by many).

TOEFL or IELTS: Needed to prove English proficiency. She can prepare after GRE.

4. Shortlist universities

By the 6th or 7th semester, shortlist about 8 to 10 universities based on her interest, budget and profile. A mix of ambitious, moderate and safe options.

5. Work on your application process (during your final year)

Write a strong SOP (Statement of Purpose),

Get LORs (Letters of Recommendation) from professors/internship guides.

Prepare resume with academic and co-curricular highlights.

Apply around October to December of final year (deadlines vary, so check early).

6. Scholarships

Most MS programmes offer partial funding or research assistantships. Having good academic and research background helps.

7. Visa process

Once she gets admission, start preparing for visa interviews and financial documents.

Let her start slow and steady now. No need to rush but the earlier she plans, the smoother it will be.

