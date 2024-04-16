News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Want A Healthy Work-life Balance? Do This

Want A Healthy Work-life Balance? Do This

By rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
April 16, 2024 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Instead of looking at your personal and professional life as two separate entities, you can 'integrate' them and, at any given time, priortise what's important, suggests rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

  • You can post your questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Can models have a healthy work-life balance?

IMAGE: New York-based model Tanya Narwal shuffles between India and the US for her work. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Narwal/Instagram

Almost a decade ago, when PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi was asked a question about work-life balance, she said: 'Women cannot have it all'.

The comment received mixed reactions from women and men the world. 

While several working women could relate to what Nooyi had said, there are career experts who feel it is possible to strike a healthy balance.

Model Tanya S Narwal shuttles between New York and India for her work.

She says: "I am a model from New York. I am married. There are several instances when my prior personal commitments come in the way of our work."

Seeking advice from rediffGURUS, a unique advisory initiative where accomplished experts interact with readers and help resolve their problems, Tanya asks: "What tips would you recommend to me and other models to balance our worklife with personal life and stay happy, stress-free?"

rediffGURU Anu Krishna responds to Tanya's concern by highlighting how, instead of looking at one's personal and professional life as two separate entities, one can 'integrate' them and, at any given time, priortise what's important.

Watch Anu's advice on how not to let your work and personal life conflict with each other:

 

  • You can post your questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well as the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source of advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.

Can models have a healthy work-life balance?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
COMMENT
Print this article
What Women Techies Think About Work!
What Women Techies Think About Work!
5 Tips: How To Set Goals, Achieve Them
5 Tips: How To Set Goals, Achieve Them
Looking for A Job? CV Not Shortlisted?
Looking for A Job? CV Not Shortlisted?
Donald J Trump Makes History!
Donald J Trump Makes History!
2 hired by Bishnoi gang to fire at Salman's house held
2 hired by Bishnoi gang to fire at Salman's house held
What Raashii Is Praying For
What Raashii Is Praying For
Why 45% Seats Are Complicated...
Why 45% Seats Are Complicated...

More like this

Does A Woman's Career End At 40?

Does A Woman's Career End At 40?

How To Start A Business: 14 Tips

How To Start A Business: 14 Tips

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances