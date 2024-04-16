Want A Healthy Work-life Balance? Do This

Instead of looking at your personal and professional life as two separate entities, you can 'integrate' them and, at any given time, priortise what's important, suggests rediffGURU Anu Krishna.



You can post your questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

IMAGE: New York-based model Tanya Narwal shuffles between India and the US for her work. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Narwal/Instagram

Almost a decade ago, when PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi was asked a question about work-life balance, she said: 'Women cannot have it all'.

The comment received mixed reactions from women and men the world.

While several working women could relate to what Nooyi had said, there are career experts who feel it is possible to strike a healthy balance.

Model Tanya S Narwal shuttles between New York and India for her work.

She says: "I am a model from New York. I am married. There are several instances when my prior personal commitments come in the way of our work."

Seeking advice from rediffGURUS, a unique advisory initiative where accomplished experts interact with readers and help resolve their problems, Tanya asks: "What tips would you recommend to me and other models to balance our worklife with personal life and stay happy, stress-free?"

rediffGURU Anu Krishna responds to Tanya's concern by highlighting how, instead of looking at one's personal and professional life as two separate entities, one can 'integrate' them and, at any given time, priortise what's important.

Watch Anu's advice on how not to let your work and personal life conflict with each other:

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well as the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source of advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.