Rediff.com  » Getahead »  5 Tips: How To Set Goals, Achieve Them

5 Tips: How To Set Goals, Achieve Them

By GAURAV BHAGAT
March 07, 2024 12:31 IST
According to sales coach, trainer and entrepreneur Gaurav Bhagat -- who has been setting goals for himself since he was 16 -- having 'specific and measurable goals' is very important.

How to set goals and achieve them: Tips by Gaurav Bhagat

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Bhagat

Setting goals is a vital step if you want to do well in life.

Do you have specific goals in mind?

Are you worried that you might fail?

Before you set goals, ask yourself: Is my goal realistic and measurable?

Is there an expiry date, a deadline or timeline, within which I need to achieve them?

Once you have identified what your goals are, write them down.

Goals can be personal or professional, long-term or short-term, performance-based or outcome-based.

According to sales coach, trainer and entrepreneur Gaurav Bhagat -- who has been setting goals since he was 16 -- having "specific and measurable goals" is very important.

It is equally important to set a timeline to achieve your goals and review them from time to time.

In the video below, Bhagat, who is the founder of Gaurav Bhagat Academy, which specialises in sales training, explains how you can set realistic goals and achieve them too.

Here, then, are his five tips:

Video: Kind courtesy Gaurav Bhagat
GAURAV BHAGAT
